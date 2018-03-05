 ECB Shadow Council : Council Sees Changes to Forward Guidance

A majority of members argue for a change in the central bank’s forward guidance.

Growth and Inflation Forecasts Revised Upward

Compared to three months ago, members raised their inflation forecast slightly for 2018 from an average of 1.5 percent to 1.6 percent, above the ECB's staff projections last December. Members kept the forecast unchanged for 2019 at 1.5 percent and expect 1.6 percent on average for 2020.

The Shadow Council’s mean forecast for GDP growth was revised upwards from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent for this year, in line with the ECB staff projections from December. Members kept the forecast for 2019 at 1.9 percent. For 2020 they expect 1.6 percent on average.

Shadow Council macroeconomic forecasts (ECB’s December projections in brackets) HICP-Inflation GDP-Growth 2018 1.6 (1.4) 2.3 (2.3) 2019 1.5 (1.5) 1.9 (1.9) 2020 1.6 (1.7) 1.9 (1.7) Contributors: M. Annunziata; E. Bartsch; A. Bosomworth; S. Broyer; W. Buiter; J. Callow; J. Henry, J. Krämer.

Remove Easing Bias in Forward Guidance

A majority of Shadow Council members called for changes in the forward guidance. Several argued that the ECB should revoke its pledge to increase its bond-buying program if needed. Some members also want to cancel the commitment to keep rates at their current level or below, and “well past” the horizon of the net asset purchases – while several others argued that such a move would lead to an undesired appreciation of the Euro. Two members also argued for a change in communication strategy, namely that only the President should communicate changes to the Governing Council’s policy baseline. One member also suggested the ECB should no longer link its forward guidance to QE and to stress all its instruments instead.

Some members expressed confidence that price stability will eventually be secured – while several others argued that the ECB has less control over inflation. Several members stressed the medium-term nature of the inflation target of close to 2 percent

and said the ECB should emphasize that it will take longer to reach it. One member suggested it should target a corridor of 1 to 3 percent instead. Another member argued for a “strategy of comprehensive stabilization” which puts more emphasis on financial stability.

Concern about the rise of the Euro

On the rise of Euro, opinions were mixed. Some members said it simply reflects the better economic outlook in the Eurozone, while others expressed concern that a further appreciation of the Euro could jeopardize economic expansion.

One member argued that a currency war is already underway, and that the central banks are already taking the exchange rate into account and reacting to each other. The member argued that the ECB president should talk down the Euro, for example, by saying that it is currently too high. Another member objected to that, arguing the ECB would not be allowed to target the exchange rate under its mandate and because of international treaties. Therefore, it could not do so explicitly. Another possibility mentioned was to influence the exchange rate by cutting interest rates further.

Member Affiliation Fixed rate Deposit rate José Alzola The Observatory Group Unchanged Unchanged Marco Annunziata General Electric Unchanged Unchanged Elga Bartsch Morgan Stanley Unchanged Unchanged Andrew Bosomworth Pimco Unchanged Unchanged Sylvain Broyer Natixis Unchanged Unchanged Willem Buiter Citigroup Unchanged Unchanged Jacques Cailloux Rokos Capital Unchanged Unchanged Julian Callow Element Capital Unchanged Unchanged Janet Henry HSBC Unchanged Unchanged Merijn Knibbe Wageningen University Unchanged Unchanged Fabian Lindner IMK Unchanged Unchanged Jörg Krämer Commerzbank +0.25 +0.25 Thomas Mayer Flossbach von Storch Lucrezia Reichlin London Busines School Unchanged Unchanged Richard Werner University Southampton +0.5 +0.5

Frankfurt, 1st March, 2018

Jan Mallien and Frank Wiebe

Proofed by Jeremy Gray