 Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen: DGAP-News: SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond (deutsch)

SRV Group Plc: SRV issues a EUR 75 million bond

19.03.2018 / 17:51

19 MARCH 2018, AT 17.30PM

SRV Group Plc ("SRV") issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 75 million. The

four-year bond matures on 27 March 2022 and it carries a fixed annual

interest of 4.875 percent.

SRV will submit applications to have the bond listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

and on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The

proceeds from the bond offering will be used for the partial repurchase of

the existing notes due December 2018 and for general corporate purposes.

OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ) act as joint lead managers for

the issue of the bond, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acts as

Co-Manager.

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, SRV, tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

Päivi Kauhanen, Senior Vice President, Communications, SRV, tel. +358 50 598

9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi

www.srv.fi

Contact for Investor Relations (Germany):

Aalto Capital GmbH, tel. +49 (0)89 89 86 777 0, germany@aaltocapital.com

°