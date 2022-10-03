 APA ots news: ESMA and the Austrian Financial Market Authority welcome...

APA ots news: ESMA and the Austrian Financial Market Authority welcome...

APA ots news: ESMA and the Austrian Financial Market Authority welcome EURIBOR panel enlargement
03.10.2022
Wien On 29 September 2022, the European Money Markets
Institute (EMMI), EURIBOR administrator, announced that Raiffeisen
Bank International AG (RBI) will join the EURIBOR panel on 2 November
2022.

ESMA and the Financial Market Authority Austria FMA welcome the
inclusion of RBI in the panel as a positive development for users of
EURIBOR and for safeguarding market confidence in this critical
benchmark in general.

Verena Ross, ESMA Chair, said:

"The enlargement of the EURIBOR panel will contribute to the
robustness and reliability of EURIBOR by supporting its capacity to
measure its underlying market. The EURIBOR panel today does not
include any banks from Austria, so the addition of Raiffeisen Bank
International AG has the further benefit of enlarging the
geographical base of the EURIBOR calculation. ESMA invites other
credit institutions, which are active in the euro unsecured money
market, to consider becoming members of the EURIBOR panel.

    Eduard Müller, Executive Director Austrian Financial Market
    Authority FMA, said:

    "The EURIBOR is by far and away the most frequently used reference
    rate in the markets of Central Eastern and South East Europe. It is
    therefore particularly important that this rate is also based on data
    taken from these markets. We particularly welcome RBIs entry into
    the EURIBOR panel, which ensures that this is now the case.

    Under the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR), ESMA is responsible for the
    supervision of EMMI as the administrators of the EU critical
    benchmark EURIBOR, and the National Competent Authorities are
    responsible for the supervision of the banks contributing to EURIBOR.
    The Austrian FMA will be responsible for the supervision of RBI under
    the BMR when the bank will start contributing to the EURIBOR panel.
    ESMA and the supervisors of the EURIBOR panel banks closely cooperate
    on EURIBOR related matters as they are, respectively, the chair and
    the members of the EURIBOR College of supervisors.

    Notes for editors

    1. ESMA is the European Unions securities markets regulator. Its
    mission is to enhance investor protection and promote stable and
    orderly financial markets.

    It achieves these objectives through four activities:

    i. assessing risks to investors, markets and financial stability;

    ii. completing a single rulebook for EU financial markets;

    iii. promoting supervisory convergence; and

    iv. directly supervising specific financial entities.

    2. ESMA achieves its mission within the European System of
    Financial Supervision (ESFS) through active cooperation with the
    European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and
    Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European Systemic Risk
    Board, and with national authorities with competencies in securities
    markets (NCAs).

    3. The FMA is the independent, autonomous and integrated
    supervisory authority for the Austrian financial market. It is an
    integral part of the European System of Financial Supervisors, and
    represents Austria in relevant committees in European institutions,
    and cooperates closely and actively with the network of supervisors.

    4. The statutory aims of the FMA are to:

    i. contribute towards financial market stability in Austria,

    ii. increase confidence in the efficient functioning of Austrias
    financial market,

    iii. protect investors, creditors and consumers in accordance with
    legal provisions, and

    iv. act in a preventive manner with respect to compliance with
    supervisory standards, while also punishing breaches committed in a
    consistent manner.

    Rückfragehinweis:
    FMA
    Klaus Grubelnik
    Mobil: +43 676 88 249 516
    [email protected]

    ESMA
    Sarah Edwards
    Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 36 43 27
    [email protected]

    Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/694/aom

    *** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER
    INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***

    OTS0080 2022-10-03/11:00

