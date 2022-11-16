EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth (deutsch)
029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth
16.11.2022 - 09:11 Uhr Kommentieren
- dpa
Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.