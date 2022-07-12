 Wirtschaft: DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors (deutsch)

DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors (deutsch)

Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors
12.07.2022 - 14:04 Uhr Kommentieren
    Luxembourg, July 12, 2022 - The main pillars of a 5-year Sustainable Global

    Growth Plan (SGGP) have been presented today to the Board of Directors of

    Befesa. Befesa plans to invest around EUR 500 million on growth projects to

    capture the opportunities that the decarbonization and electric vehicle

    trends are generating in the steel and aluminium industries, which will

    enable the company to target on average EBITDA growth rates in the range of

    double-digit figures over the next five years. Befesa expects to finalize

    and present the SGGP in Q4 2022.

    Also, today, the Board of Directors appointed Javier Molina, currently Chief

    Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of Befesa to lead the implementation

    of Befesa's corporate and sustainability strategy, including CO2 reduction

    plans, ESG and the SGGP. Asier Zarraonandia, currently Vice President of the

    Steel Dust Recycling Business will take over as Chief Executive Officer of

    Befesa. As Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the

    day-to-day management across Befesa's businesses, being responsible for all

    operations including production, supply chain and commercial. Romeo

    Kreinberg, currently Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed

    Lead Independent Director and remains Chair of the Nomination and

    Remuneration Committee.

    Disclaimer

    This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current

    views about future events. The words "will", "anticipate", "assume",

    "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "can", "could", "plan",

    "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify

    forward-looking statements. We may also make forward-looking statements in

    other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and

    in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time

    make oral forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our

    current expectations and certain assumptions, of which many are beyond our

    control. These are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an

    adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline

    of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing

    possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure

    including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed

    conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing,

    production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange

    rates and tariff regulations; price increases for fuel or raw materials;

    disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or

    supplier insolvencies; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and

    efficiency-optimization measures; the successful implementation of strategic

    cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government

    policies; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under

    the heading "Risks & Opportunities" in the Annual Report. If any of these

    risks and uncertainties materialize or if the assumptions underlying any of

    our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may

    be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements.

    We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking

    statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of

    publication.

    Explanations of EBITDA can be found in the Annual Report 2021 of Befesa

    (available on the Company's website), in particular on page 109, Note 2.6.2

    of the Consolidated financial statements.

    Contact:

    Investor Relations

    Rafael Pérez

    Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

    About Befesa

    Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,

    regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities

    located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South

    Korea, China and the US. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and

    Aluminium Salt Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the

    circular economy, Befesa manages and recycles more than 2 million tonnes of

    residues annually, with a production of around 1.5 million tonnes of new

    materials, which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption

    of natural resources. Further information is available on the Company's

    website: www.befesa.com

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

    68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse

    2320 Luxembourg

    Luxemburg

    E-Mail: [email protected]

    Internet: www.befesa.com

    ISIN: LU1704650164

    WKN: A2H5Z1

    Indizes: MDAX

    Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

    Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

    München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

