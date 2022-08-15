 Wirtschaft: DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results (deutsch)

Wirtschaft DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results
15.08.2022 - 07:01 Uhr Kommentieren
Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary ^

Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):

Zwischenbericht/Zwischenbericht

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H

    2022 Financial Results

    15.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

    Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    Dear All,

    Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom

    Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today.

    Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link

    below:

    https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022

    Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as

    scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.

    Thank You

    Regards,

    IR Team

    Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

    Gotthardstraße 12

    6460 Altdorf

    Schweiz

    Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

    Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

    E-Mail: [email protected]

    Internet: www.orascomdh.com

    ISIN: CH0038285679

    Valorennummer: A0NJ37

    Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

    EQS News ID: 1420031

    Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

    1420031 15.08.2022 CET/CEST

