 Wirtschaft: DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Handelsblatt

Wirtschaft DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
01.07.2022 - 14:45 Uhr Kommentieren
  • dpa

a) Position/status2 Chief Executive Officer ^

Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von

Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen

stehenden Personen

Top-Jobs des Tages

Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Standort erkennen

    01.07.2022 / 14:44

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

    managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

    1. Details of the person discharging managerial

    responsibilities/person closely associated

    a) Name1 Thierry

    Beaudemou-

    lin

    2. Reason for the notification

    a) Position/status2 Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

    b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification

    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

    participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

    monitor

    a) Name4 Adler

    Group

    S.A.

    b) LEI5 391200OYY-

    FJ3DWAMEC-

    69

    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be

    repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

    (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each

    date; and (iv) each place where transactions

    have been conducted

    a) Description of the financial instrument, share

    type of instrument6

    Iden- ISIN: LU1250154413

    tifi-

    cati-

    on

    code7

    b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisi-

    tion (of

    shares)

    c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

    3,98 24000

    EUR

    d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10

    Price11

    24000

    3,98

    e) Date of the transaction12 1 July

    2022

    f) Place of transaction13 XETRA

    Date and signature 01.07.22

    1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal

    persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register

    where it is incorporated, if applicable.

    2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied

    within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction

    platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

    For persons closely accociated:

    * An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated

    with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

    * Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial

    responsibilities.

    3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior

    notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this

    notification is amending.

    4 Full name of the entity

    5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

    6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

    * a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument

    linked to a share or a debt instrument;

    * an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance

    or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

    7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated

    Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European

    Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards

    for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

    Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

    8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of

    transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

    (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or

    a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

    Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be

    indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share

    option programme.

    9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales,

    lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance

    are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices

    and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two

    columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.

    Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable

    the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission

    Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the

    European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical

    standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted

    under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

    10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these

    transactions:

    * relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

    * are of the same nature;

    * are executed on the same day; and

    * are executed on the same place of transaction.

    Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the

    quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation

    supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of

    the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting

    of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

    Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

    11 Price information:

    * In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;

    * In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the

    weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

    Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price

    currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing

    Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council

    with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of

    transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation

    (EU) No 600/2014.

    12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction.

    Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYYMMDD; UTC time.

    13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic

    internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where

    the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated

    Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU)

    No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to

    regulatory

    technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent

    authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if

    the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues,

    please mention

    'outside a trading venue'.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    01.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

    Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

    Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

    55, Allée Scheffer

    L-2520 Senningerberg

    Luxemburg

    Internet: www.adler-group.com

    Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    76581 01.07.2022

    °

    Startseite
    E-Mail Pocket Flipboard
    StartseiteKonjunkturFünf Risiken, die den wirtschaftlichen Absturz Deutschlands antreiben könnten
    Konjunktur: Fünf Risiken, die den Absturz von Deutschlands Wirtschaft antreiben könntenimage
    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)"

    Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.

    Serviceangebote

    Newsletter Finance Today

    Newsletter Energie Briefing

    Newsletter Handelsblatt Club

    Podcast Economic Challenges

    Fach-Newsletter Handelsblatt Inside Digital Health

    Zur Startseite
    -0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%15%16%17%18%19%20%21%22%23%24%25%26%27%28%29%30%31%32%33%34%35%36%37%38%39%40%41%42%43%44%45%46%47%48%49%50%51%52%53%54%55%56%57%58%59%60%61%62%63%64%65%66%67%68%69%70%71%72%73%74%75%76%77%78%79%80%81%82%83%84%85%86%87%88%89%90%91%92%93%94%95%96%97%98%99%100%