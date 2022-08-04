 Wirtschaft: DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures (deutsch)

Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG ^

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Schlagwort(e):

Vertrag

Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the

Top-Jobs des Tages Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und

per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden. Standort erkennen

European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures

04.08.2022 / 10:07

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 04, 2022 - Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX)

and member of a pan-European consortium of research and industry partners,

was selected to receive grants worth approximately 17 million Euro for the

development of its medical countermeasure (MCM) against acute radiation

syndrome. The current program has the potential to advance its MCM candidate

towards a marketing authorization application at the end of the four-year

funding period.

Myelo Therapeutics international team, which started 2019 its countermeasure

program with the support of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and

Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is

uniquely positioned to establish a comprehensive research network and

develop novel countermeasures for deployment in EU and NATO territory.

Beyond its potential as a medical countermeasure, the MCM portfolio has

several promising clinical applications in mitigating radiation and

chemotherapy-induced toxicity in nuclear medicine and (radiation) oncology.

The funds are part of a 49 million EUR grant that the European Defense Fund

intends to allocate to the consortium led by the French Commissariat à

l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA), a group that is

working on military medical countermeasures (MCMs) against Chemical

Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CRBN) threats. The project "European

agile network for medical COUNTERmeasures Against CBRN Threats" (COUNTERACT)

aims to establish a robust and agile network within the EU to be capable of

developing and deploying medical countermeasures (MCMs) against major

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CRBN) threats such as

terror plots, nuclear accidents, weapon development and epidemics caused by

emerging or re-emerging high consequence pathogens. COUNTERACT will increase

EU preparedness for immediate response to such threats.

About Myelo Therapeutics: Myelo Therapeutics GmbH is a pharmaceutical

company based in Berlin, Germany, developing innovative medical

countermeasure treatments against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and

Nuclear (CRBN) threats and Supportive Care therapies in Oncology and Nuclear

Medicine. For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com.

About Eckert & Ziegler: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

with its 900 employees, is a leading global specialist for isotope-related

applications in nuclear medicine, industry, and radiation therapy. The

company offers a broad range of services and products along the radioactive

value chain, from early development work to contract manufacturing and

distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the

SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome: ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or

radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of

large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that

might be experienced during a radiological/nuclear incident or attack. The

primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and

progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, [email protected]; www.ezag.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.08.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlenund Medizintechnik AG

Robert-Rössle-Str.10

13125 Berlin

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 30 941084-138

Fax: +49 30 941084-112

E-Mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.ezag.de

ISIN: DE0005659700

WKN: 565970

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1413225

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1413225 04.08.2022

°