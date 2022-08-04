Wirtschaft DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures (deutsch)
- dpa
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG ^
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Schlagwort(e):
Vertrag
Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the
Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.
European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures
04.08.2022 / 10:07
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, GERMANY, August 04, 2022 - Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX)
and member of a pan-European consortium of research and industry partners,
was selected to receive grants worth approximately 17 million Euro for the
development of its medical countermeasure (MCM) against acute radiation
syndrome. The current program has the potential to advance its MCM candidate
towards a marketing authorization application at the end of the four-year
funding period.
Myelo Therapeutics international team, which started 2019 its countermeasure
program with the support of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is
uniquely positioned to establish a comprehensive research network and
develop novel countermeasures for deployment in EU and NATO territory.
Beyond its potential as a medical countermeasure, the MCM portfolio has
several promising clinical applications in mitigating radiation and
chemotherapy-induced toxicity in nuclear medicine and (radiation) oncology.
The funds are part of a 49 million EUR grant that the European Defense Fund
intends to allocate to the consortium led by the French Commissariat à
l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA), a group that is
working on military medical countermeasures (MCMs) against Chemical
Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CRBN) threats. The project "European
agile network for medical COUNTERmeasures Against CBRN Threats" (COUNTERACT)
aims to establish a robust and agile network within the EU to be capable of
developing and deploying medical countermeasures (MCMs) against major
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CRBN) threats such as
terror plots, nuclear accidents, weapon development and epidemics caused by
emerging or re-emerging high consequence pathogens. COUNTERACT will increase
EU preparedness for immediate response to such threats.
About Myelo Therapeutics: Myelo Therapeutics GmbH is a pharmaceutical
company based in Berlin, Germany, developing innovative medical
countermeasure treatments against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and
Nuclear (CRBN) threats and Supportive Care therapies in Oncology and Nuclear
Medicine. For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com.
About Eckert & Ziegler: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
with its 900 employees, is a leading global specialist for isotope-related
applications in nuclear medicine, industry, and radiation therapy. The
company offers a broad range of services and products along the radioactive
value chain, from early development work to contract manufacturing and
distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the
SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
About Acute Radiation Syndrome: ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or
radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of
large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that
might be experienced during a radiological/nuclear incident or attack. The
primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and
progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality.
Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, [email protected]; www.ezag.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
04.08.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlenund Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1413225
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1413225 04.08.2022
°
Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.