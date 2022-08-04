 Wirtschaft: DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures (deutsch)

Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures
04.08.2022
    04.08.2022 / 10:07

    BERLIN, GERMANY, August 04, 2022 - Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of

    Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX)

    and member of a pan-European consortium of research and industry partners,

    was selected to receive grants worth approximately 17 million Euro for the

    development of its medical countermeasure (MCM) against acute radiation

    syndrome. The current program has the potential to advance its MCM candidate

    towards a marketing authorization application at the end of the four-year

    funding period.

    Myelo Therapeutics international team, which started 2019 its countermeasure

    program with the support of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and

    Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is

    uniquely positioned to establish a comprehensive research network and

    develop novel countermeasures for deployment in EU and NATO territory.

    Beyond its potential as a medical countermeasure, the MCM portfolio has

    several promising clinical applications in mitigating radiation and

    chemotherapy-induced toxicity in nuclear medicine and (radiation) oncology.

    The funds are part of a 49 million EUR grant that the European Defense Fund

    intends to allocate to the consortium led by the French Commissariat à

    l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA), a group that is

    working on military medical countermeasures (MCMs) against Chemical

    Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CRBN) threats. The project "European

    agile network for medical COUNTERmeasures Against CBRN Threats" (COUNTERACT)

    aims to establish a robust and agile network within the EU to be capable of

    developing and deploying medical countermeasures (MCMs) against major

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CRBN) threats such as

    terror plots, nuclear accidents, weapon development and epidemics caused by

    emerging or re-emerging high consequence pathogens. COUNTERACT will increase

    EU preparedness for immediate response to such threats.

    About Myelo Therapeutics: Myelo Therapeutics GmbH is a pharmaceutical

    company based in Berlin, Germany, developing innovative medical

    countermeasure treatments against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and

    Nuclear (CRBN) threats and Supportive Care therapies in Oncology and Nuclear

    Medicine. For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com.

    About Eckert & Ziegler: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

    with its 900 employees, is a leading global specialist for isotope-related

    applications in nuclear medicine, industry, and radiation therapy. The

    company offers a broad range of services and products along the radioactive

    value chain, from early development work to contract manufacturing and

    distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the

    SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

    About Acute Radiation Syndrome: ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or

    radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of

    large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that

    might be experienced during a radiological/nuclear incident or attack. The

    primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and

    progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality.

