Wirtschaft DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab (deutsch)
SIG Group AG ^
SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme
SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab
03.08.2022 / 07:00
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
3. August 2022
SIG Group AG ("SIG")
SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab
SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme des Geschäfts mit
Kartonverpackungen für gekühlte Produkte von Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in Asien
("Evergreen Asia") bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Evergreen Asia ab
Anfang August 2022 voll konsolidieren.
Am 5. Januar 2022 gab SIG bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung
zur Übernahme von Evergreen Asia getroffen hat. Evergreen Asia ist ein
führender Systemanbieter von Abfüllanlagen, Kartonverpackungen, Verschlüssen
und Dienstleistungen für gekühlte Produkte wie Milch und kohlensäurefreie
Erfrischungsgetränke, mit Produktionsstätten auf dem chinesischen Festland,
in Taiwan und Südkorea.
2021 erwirtschaftete Evergreen Asia einen Umsatz von rund EUR 135 Millionen
und ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 24 Millionen [1]. SIG hat Evergreen
Asia zu einem Unternehmenswert von USD 335 Millionen übernommen und
erwartet, Synergien in der Höhe von rund EUR 6 Millionen zu realisieren.
Die Übernahme eröffnet SIG neue Wachstumschancen in Asien, wo die Nachfrage
stark wächst, vor allem im Bereich Frischmilch in China. Evergreen Asia
ermöglicht SIG, die bestehenden Kundenbeziehungen mit nationalen
Molkereibetrieben weiter auszubauen, und bietet Zugang zu neuen Kunden auf
regionaler und lokaler Ebene. SIG beabsichtigt, ihr Forschungs- und
Entwicklungs-Know-how, ihre Innovationsfähigkeit und ihre Marketingexpertise
zu nutzen, um in diesem Marktsegment weitere innovative Verpackungsformate
einzuführen.
Lidong Fan, President & General Manager Asia Pacific North, sagte:
"Evergreen Asia ist eine ideale Ergänzung für unser Geschäft. Mit gekühlten
Kartonverpackungen für Frischprodukte können wir unseren Kunden eine noch
umfassendere Produktpalette anbieten. Gemeinsam werden wir Innovationen
vorantreiben, um sichere und nachhaltige Verpackungen anzubieten, die von
den Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten heute und in Zukunft erwartet werden."
[1] Ungeprüft
Kontakt für Investoren:
Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224
Director Investor Relations
SIG Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Kontakt für Medien:
Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
Über SIG
SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine
nachhaltigere Welt. Mit unserem einzigartigen Portfolio aus aseptischen
Kartonpackungen, Bag-in-Box-Lösungen und Standbeuteln mit Verschlüssen
arbeiten wir partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel
auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen
Welt zu bringen. Unsere Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft
ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte
Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um
den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.
Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unserer Geschäftstätigkeit und wir
verfolgen unseren "Way Beyond Good" mit dem Ziel, ein Verpackungssystem für
Lebensmittel zu schaffen, das net-positive ist.
SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die
Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 8.100 Mitarbeitenden
ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden
in mehr als 100 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 45 Milliarden
Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von EUR 2,5 Milliarden (inkl. Umsatz von
Scholle IPN; ungeprüft). SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung
von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von
EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen unter www.sig.biz
Um mehr über Trends zu erfahren, die Treiber für die Lebensmittel- und
Getränkeindustrie sind, besuchen Sie unseren Blog SIGnals:
https://www.sig.biz/signals/de
Disclaimer and cautionary statement
The information contained in this media release and in any link to our
website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction
or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If
this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such
information.
This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on
our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us
and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,
any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,
performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",
"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",
"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",
or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be
placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,
economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the
control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may
cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements contained in this media release, please see our offering circular
for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether
to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It
should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future
performance. Please also note that quarterly results are not necessarily
indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult
an independent adviser
The declaration and payment by the Company of any future dividends and the
amounts of any such dividends will depend upon SIG's ability to maintain its
credit rating, its investments, results, financial condition, future
prospects, profits being available for distribution, consideration of
certain covenants under the terms of outstanding indebtedness and any other
factors deemed by the Directors to be relevant at the time, subject always
to the requirements of applicable laws.
Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a
result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly
from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.
In this media release, we utilise certain alternative performance measures,
including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA
margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage
ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting
Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and
similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a
means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing
structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative
performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly
titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or
other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of
financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered
as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash
flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as
substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial
statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative
performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this media
release.
Alternative performance measures
For additional information about alternative performance measures used by
management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and
reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, please refer to the link below:
https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/definitions
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c35896314489208fe4eb9652670a3180
Dateibeschreibung: Closing Evergreen Asia
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SIG Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1411853
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
1411853 03.08.2022
