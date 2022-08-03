 Wirtschaft: DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab (deutsch)

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab
03.08.2022 - 07:01 Uhr
03.08.2022 / 07:00

    MEDIENMITTEILUNG

    3. August 2022

    SIG Group AG ("SIG")

    SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab

    SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme des Geschäfts mit

    Kartonverpackungen für gekühlte Produkte von Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in Asien

    ("Evergreen Asia") bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Evergreen Asia ab

    Anfang August 2022 voll konsolidieren.

    Am 5. Januar 2022 gab SIG bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung

    zur Übernahme von Evergreen Asia getroffen hat. Evergreen Asia ist ein

    führender Systemanbieter von Abfüllanlagen, Kartonverpackungen, Verschlüssen

    und Dienstleistungen für gekühlte Produkte wie Milch und kohlensäurefreie

    Erfrischungsgetränke, mit Produktionsstätten auf dem chinesischen Festland,

    in Taiwan und Südkorea.

    2021 erwirtschaftete Evergreen Asia einen Umsatz von rund EUR 135 Millionen

    und ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 24 Millionen [1]. SIG hat Evergreen

    Asia zu einem Unternehmenswert von USD 335 Millionen übernommen und

    erwartet, Synergien in der Höhe von rund EUR 6 Millionen zu realisieren.

    Die Übernahme eröffnet SIG neue Wachstumschancen in Asien, wo die Nachfrage

    stark wächst, vor allem im Bereich Frischmilch in China. Evergreen Asia

    ermöglicht SIG, die bestehenden Kundenbeziehungen mit nationalen

    Molkereibetrieben weiter auszubauen, und bietet Zugang zu neuen Kunden auf

    regionaler und lokaler Ebene. SIG beabsichtigt, ihr Forschungs- und

    Entwicklungs-Know-how, ihre Innovationsfähigkeit und ihre Marketingexpertise

    zu nutzen, um in diesem Marktsegment weitere innovative Verpackungsformate

    einzuführen.

    Lidong Fan, President & General Manager Asia Pacific North, sagte:

    "Evergreen Asia ist eine ideale Ergänzung für unser Geschäft. Mit gekühlten

    Kartonverpackungen für Frischprodukte können wir unseren Kunden eine noch

    umfassendere Produktpalette anbieten. Gemeinsam werden wir Innovationen

    vorantreiben, um sichere und nachhaltige Verpackungen anzubieten, die von

    den Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten heute und in Zukunft erwartet werden."

    [1] Ungeprüft

    Kontakt für Investoren:

    Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

    Director Investor Relations

    SIG Group AG

    Neuhausen am Rheinfall

    [email protected]

    Kontakt für Medien:

    Lemongrass Communications

    Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

    [email protected]

    Über SIG

    SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine

    nachhaltigere Welt. Mit unserem einzigartigen Portfolio aus aseptischen

    Kartonpackungen, Bag-in-Box-Lösungen und Standbeuteln mit Verschlüssen

    arbeiten wir partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel

    auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen

    Welt zu bringen. Unsere Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft

    ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte

    Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um

    den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

    Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unserer Geschäftstätigkeit und wir

    verfolgen unseren "Way Beyond Good" mit dem Ziel, ein Verpackungssystem für

    Lebensmittel zu schaffen, das net-positive ist.

    SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

    Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 8.100 Mitarbeitenden

    ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden

    in mehr als 100 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 45 Milliarden

    Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von EUR 2,5 Milliarden (inkl. Umsatz von

    Scholle IPN; ungeprüft). SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung

    von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von

    EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen unter www.sig.biz

    Um mehr über Trends zu erfahren, die Treiber für die Lebensmittel- und

    Getränkeindustrie sind, besuchen Sie unseren Blog SIGnals:

    https://www.sig.biz/signals/de

    Disclaimer and cautionary statement

    The information contained in this media release and in any link to our

    website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction

    or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If

    this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such

    information.

    This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on

    our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us

    and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,

    any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,

    performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",

    "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",

    "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",

    or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be

    placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking

    statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,

    economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the

    control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may

    cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from

    the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that

    could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking

    statements contained in this media release, please see our offering circular

    for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to

    publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether

    to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It

    should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future

    performance. Please also note that quarterly results are not necessarily

    indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult

    an independent adviser

    The declaration and payment by the Company of any future dividends and the

    amounts of any such dividends will depend upon SIG's ability to maintain its

    credit rating, its investments, results, financial condition, future

    prospects, profits being available for distribution, consideration of

    certain covenants under the terms of outstanding indebtedness and any other

    factors deemed by the Directors to be relevant at the time, subject always

    to the requirements of applicable laws.

    Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a

    result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly

    from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

    In this media release, we utilise certain alternative performance measures,

    including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA

    margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage

    ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting

    Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and

    similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a

    means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing

    structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative

    performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly

    titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or

    other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of

    financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered

    as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash

    flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as

    substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial

    statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative

    performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this media

    release.

    Alternative performance measures

    For additional information about alternative performance measures used by

    management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and

    reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, please refer to the link below:

    https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/definitions

    Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

    Datei:

    https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c35896314489208fe4eb9652670a3180

    Dateibeschreibung: Closing Evergreen Asia

    Ende der Medienmitteilungen

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: SIG Group AG

    Laufengasse 18

    8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall

    Schweiz

    Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11

    Fax: +41 52 674 65 56

    E-Mail: [email protected]

    Internet: www.sig.biz

    ISIN: CH0435377954

    Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

    EQS News ID: 1411853

    Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

    1411853 03.08.2022

