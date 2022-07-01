 Wirtschaft: DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
01.07.2022 - 13:40 Uhr
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A.

Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen

Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

    01.07.2022 / 13:40

    Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

    Service der EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

    NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

    (to be sent to the relevant

    issuer and to the CSSF)i

    1. Identity of the issuer or

    the underlying issuer of

    existing shares to which

    voting rights are attachedii:

    ADLER Group S.A.

    2. Reason for the notification

    (please tick the appropriate

    box or boxes): X An

    acquisition or disposal of

    voting rights X An acquisition

    or disposal of financial

    instruments An event changing

    the breakdown of voting rights

    Other (please specify)iii:

    Exercise of instruments

    3. Details of person subject

    to the notification

    obligationiv:

    Name: Bank of America City and

    Corporation, Wilmington, DE, country of

    United States of America (the) registered

    office (if

    applicable):

    4. Full name of shareholder(s)

    (if different from 3.)v:

    5. Date on which the threshold 22/0-

    was crossed or reachedvi: 6/20-

    22

    6. Total positions of

    person(s) subject to the

    notification obligation:

    % of % of voting To- Total

    voting rights tal number of

    rights through of voting

    atta- financial both rights of

    ched to instruments in % issuervii

    shares (total of (7.A

    (total 7.B.1 + +

    of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B)

    Resulting situation on the 2.43 % 3.81 % 6.23 117,510,233

    date on which threshold was %

    crossed or reached

    Position of previous n/a % n/a % n/a

    notification (if applicable) %

    7.

    Noti-

    fied

    details

    of the

    resul-

    ting

    situati-

    on on

    the

    date on

    which

    the

    thres-

    hold

    was

    crossed

    or

    reached-

    viii:

    A:

    Voting

    rights

    atta-

    ched to

    shares

    Class/- Number % of

    type of of voting

    shares voting rights

    ISIN right-

    code six

    (if

    possibl-

    e)

    Direct Indi- Direct Indi-

    (Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect

    of the (Art. of the (Art.

    Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

    rency the rency the

    Law) Trans- Law) Trans-

    paren- paren-

    cy cy

    Law) Law)

    LU12501- 2,853,742 0.00 % 2.43

    54413 %

    % %

    % %

    SUBTOTA- 2,853,- 2.43 %

    L A 742

    (Direct

    &

    Indirec-

    t)

    B 1:

    Financi-

    al

    Instru-

    ments

    accor-

    ding to

    Art.

    12(1)(a-

    ) of

    the

    Transpa-

    rency

    Law

    Type of Expi- Exer- Number % of

    financi- rati- ci- of vo-

    al on se/ voting ting

    instru- datex Con- rights righ-

    ment ver- that ts

    sion may be

    Peri- acqui-

    odxi red if

    the

    instru-

    ment

    is

    exerci-

    sed/

    conver-

    ted.

    Right N/A N/A 4,147,- 3.53

    to 269 %

    Recall

    Right N/A N/A 5 0.00

    of Use %

    %

    SUBT- 4,147,- 3.53

    OTAL 269 %

    B.1

    B 2:

    Financi-

    al

    Instru-

    ments

    with

    similar

    econo-

    mic

    effect

    accor-

    ding to

    Art.

    12(1)(b-

    ) of

    the

    Transpa-

    rency

    Law

    Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of

    financi- pi- ci- si- ber vo-

    al ra- se/ cal of ting

    instru- ti- Con- or vo- righ-

    ment on ver- cash tin- ts

    da- sion sett- g

    tex Peri- le- rig-

    odxi ment- hts

    xii

    Swaps 29/- N/A Cash 325- 0.28

    07/- ,03- %

    202- 3

    2 -

    05/-

    05/-

    202-

    5

    %

    %

    SUBT- 325- 0.28

    OTAL ,03- %

    B.2 3

    8. Information in relation to

    the person subject to the

    notification obligation:

    (please tick the applicable

    box) Person subject to the

    notification obligation is not

    controlled by any natural

    person or legal entity and does

    not control any other

    undertaking(s) holding directly

    or indirectly an interest in

    the (underlying) issuer.xiii X

    Full chain of controlled

    undertakings through which the

    voting rights and/or the

    financial instruments are

    effectively held starting with

    the ultimate controlling

    natural person or legal

    entityxiv (please provide a

    separate organisational chart

    in case of a complex

    structure):

    No. Na- % of % of voting T- Directly

    me- voting rights o- control-

    xv rights through t- led by

    held by financial a- (use

    ultimate instruments l number(s)

    control- held by o- from 1st

    ling ultimate f column)

    person or controlling b-

    entity or person or o-

    held entity or t-

    directly held h

    by any directly by

    subsidia- any

    ry if it subsidiary

    equals or if it

    is higher equals or

    than the is higher

    notifia- than the

    ble notifiable

    threshold threshold

    1 Ba-

    nk

    of

    Am-

    er-

    ic-

    a

    Co-

    rp-

    or-

    at-

    io-

    n

    2 NB 1

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    gs

    Co-

    rp-

    or-

    at-

    io-

    n

    3 Bo- 2

    fA-

    ML

    Je-

    rs-

    ey

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    gs

    Li-

    mi-

    te-

    d

    4 Bo- 3

    fA-

    ML

    EM-

    EA

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    gs

    2

    Li-

    mi-

    te-

    d

    5 ML 6- 4

    UK .-

    Ca- 1-

    pi- 7-

    ta- %

    l

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    gs

    Li-

    mi-

    te-

    d

    6 Me- 5

    rr-

    il-

    l

    Ly-

    nc-

    h

    In-

    te-

    rn-

    at-

    io-

    na-

    l

    -

    1 Ba-

    nk

    of

    Am-

    er-

    ic-

    a

    Co-

    rp-

    or-

    at-

    io-

    n

    2 NB 1

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    gs

    Co-

    rp-

    or-

    at-

    io-

    n

    7 BA- 2

    C

    No-

    rt-

    h

    Am-

    er-

    ic-

    a

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    g

    Co-

    mp-

    an-

    y

    8 Ba- 7

    nk

    of

    Am-

    er-

    ic-

    a,

    Na-

    ti-

    on-

    al

    As-

    so-

    ci-

    at-

    io-

    n

    -

    1 Ba-

    nk

    of

    Am-

    er-

    ic-

    a

    Co-

    rp-

    or-

    at-

    io-

    n

    2 NB 1

    Ho-

    ld-

    in-

    gs

    Co-

    rp-

    or-

    at-

    io-

    n

    9 Bo- 2

    fA

    Se-

    cu-

    ri-

    ti-

    es-

    ,

    In-

    c

    10 Me- 9

    rr-

    il-

    l

    Ly-

    nc-

    h

    Pr-

    of-

    es-

    si-

    on-

    al

    Cl-

    ea-

    ri-

    ng

    Co-

    rp-

    .

    9. In case of proxy voting: The

    proxy holder named will cease

    to hold % and number of voting

    rights as of .

    10. Additional informationxvi:

    Done at United Kingdom On 30/06/2022

    Notes

    i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national

    legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the

    applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

    ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or

    underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,

    domestic number identity).

    iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,

    changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of

    financial instruments) or acting in concert.

    iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural

    person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights

    in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;

    or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of

    the Transparency Law.

    As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific

    circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,

    entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard

    form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in

    concert.

    In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article

    9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of

    the persons who should be mentioned:

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is

    entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or

    legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting

    rights;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person

    or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of

    exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral

    under these conditions;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that

    person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the

    shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting

    rights when the life interest is created;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a

    notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)

    to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those

    situations, the controlled undertaking;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached

    to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the

    shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his

    discretion;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and

    the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the

    latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management

    companies).

    v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the

    Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the

    counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9

    of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder

    is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings

    (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

    vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on

    which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered

    the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the

    corporate event took effect.

    vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,

    including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights

    are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

    viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it

    is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new

    holding is below that threshold.

    ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached

    'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the

    voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -

    if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

    x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when

    right to acquire shares ends.

    xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this

    period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

    xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting

    rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the

    Transparency Law).

    xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either

    controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option

    applies.

    xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

    controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the

    cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached

    and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the

    market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of

    multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments

    are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving

    a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free

    row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities

    within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the

    control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control

    chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held

    voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the

    notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those

    persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial

    instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

    xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights

    and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented

    irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest

    applicable threshold themselves.

    xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    01.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

    Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

    Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

    55, Allée Scheffer

    L-2520 Senningerberg

    Luxemburg

    Internet: www.adler-group.com

    Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    1388439 01.07.2022

    °

    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)"

