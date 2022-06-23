 Wirtschaft: DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Handelsblatt

Wirtschaft DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
23.06.2022 - 09:08 Uhr Kommentieren
  • dpa

Legal Entity Identifier ^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Top-Jobs des Tages

Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Standort erkennen

    23.06.2022 / 09:07

    Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

    Service der EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Stimmrechtsmitteilung

    1. Angaben zum Emittenten

    Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

    Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

    PLZ: 51373

    Ort: Leverkusen

    Deutschland

    Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

    2. Grund der Mitteilung

    Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

    X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

    Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

    Sonstiger Grund:

    3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

    Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

    Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von

    Amerika

    4. Namen der Aktionäre

    mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

    5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

    17.06.2022

    6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

    Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

    Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

    (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

    7.b.2.)

    neu 0,55 % 4,18 % 4,73 % 982424082

    letzte 0,37 % 4,74 % 5,10 % /

    Mittei-

    lung

    7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

    a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

    ISIN absolut in %

    direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

    (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

    US0727303028 0 449375 0 % 0,05 %

    DE000BAY0017 0 4935088 0 % 0,50 %

    Summe 5384463 0,55 %

    b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

    Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

    Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

    Right to Offen 603533 0,06 %

    Recall

    Right of Use Offen 2480296 0,25 %

    Call Option 20.12.2024 5765485 0,59 %

    Future 16.09.2022 1848235 0,19 %

    Forward 25.01.2023 9106 0,0009 %

    Call Warrant 18.02.2025 69461 0,01 %

    Summe 10776116 1,10 %

    b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

    Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

    Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

    ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

    Call 31.03.2035 Bar 2403695 0,24 %

    Option

    Put 20.12.2030 Bar 2084699 0,21 %

    Option

    Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15784242 1,61 %

    Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 368906 0,04 %

    Swap 17.06.2032 Bar 1837484 0,19 %

    Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2413658 0,25 %

    Warrant

    Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 5380131 0,55 %

    Option

    Summe 30272815 3,08 %

    8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

    Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

    Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

    Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

    zugerechnet werden.

    X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

    obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

    Unternehmen:

    Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

    %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

    höher höher höher

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

    Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

    Management, L.P.

    Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

    Management International

    Holdings L.L.C.

    Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

    Management Co., Ltd.

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

    NNIP Holdings LLC % % %

    NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %

    NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %

    NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % %

    NNIP Holdings II B.V.

    NN Investment Partners % % %

    Holdings NV

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %

    Goldman Sachs Finance % % %

    Corp International Ltd

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

    Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %

    Limited

    Goldman Sachs % % %

    International Bank

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %

    Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % %

    SE

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    GS Finance Corp. % % %

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    IMD Holdings LLC % % %

    United Capital Financial % % %

    Partners, Inc.

    United Capital Financial % % %

    Advisers, LLC

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

    Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %

    Limited

    Goldman Sachs % % %

    International

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %

    Americas Holdings LLC

    Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %

    Americas Holdings II LLC

    GSEM Bermuda Holdings, % % %

    L.P.

    GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    Folio Financial, Inc. % % %

    Folio Investments Inc. % % %

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %

    - % % %

    The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

    Inc.

    The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %

    Company, National

    Association

    The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %

    Company of Delaware

    9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

    (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

    Datum der Hauptversammlung:

    Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

    Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

    % % %

    10. Sonstige Informationen:

    Datum

    22.06.2022

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    23.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

    Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

    Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

    Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

    51373 Leverkusen

    Deutschland

    Internet: www.bayer.com

    Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    1381775 23.06.2022

    °

    Startseite
    E-Mail Pocket Flipboard
    Mehr zu: Wirtschaft - DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
    StartseiteDrohender Gas-EngpassIndustrie sieht kaum Energie-Einsparpotenziale – und fürchtet Produktionsstopps
    Drohender Gas-Engpass: Industrie sieht wenig Energie-Einsparpotenziale – und fürchtet Produktionsstoppsimage
    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)"

    Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.

    Serviceangebote
    Zur Startseite
    -0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%15%16%17%18%19%20%21%22%23%24%25%26%27%28%29%30%31%32%33%34%35%36%37%38%39%40%41%42%43%44%45%46%47%48%49%50%51%52%53%54%55%56%57%58%59%60%61%62%63%64%65%66%67%68%69%70%71%72%73%74%75%76%77%78%79%80%81%82%83%84%85%86%87%88%89%90%91%92%93%94%95%96%97%98%99%100%