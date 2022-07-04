 Wirtschaft: DGAP-Stimmrechte: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)

Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung Novem Group S.A.
04.07.2022 - 16:35 Uhr Kommentieren
transparency requirements for issuers ^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Novem Group S.A.

Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger

Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten

    Verbreitung Novem Group S.A.

    04.07.2022 / 16:35

    Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

    Service der EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

    Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings

    pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on

    transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law'

    and 'the Transparency Regulation')

    NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR

    HOLDINGS (to be sent

    to the relevant

    issuer and to the

    CSSF)i

    Filing reference 1070

    Submitted at

    (Luxembourg time)

    2022-06-29 11:40

    1. Identity of the

    issuer or the

    underlying issuer of

    existing shares to

    which voting rights

    are attachedii:

    Novem Group S.A.

    2. Reason for the

    notification (please

    tick the appropriate

    box or boxes): An

    acquisition or

    disposal of voting

    rights

    3. Details of person

    subject to the

    notification

    obligationiv:

    Name: Cofra Holding City and country

    AG of registered

    office (if

    applicable):

    Grafenauweg 10,

    6300 Zug,

    Switzerland

    4. Full name of

    shareholder(s) (if

    different from 3.)v:

    Automotive

    Investments

    (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

    5. Date on which the

    threshold was crossed

    or reached:

    2022-05-25

    6. Total positions of

    person(s) subject to

    the notification

    obligation:

    % of % of voting rights Total Total

    voting through financial of number of

    rights instruments (total both voting

    attached of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) in % rights of

    to shares (7.A issuervii

    (total of +

    7.A) 7.B)

    Resulting situation 77.86 0.00 77.86 43,030,303

    on the date on which

    threshold was crossed

    or reached

    Position of previous 77.86 Below 5% threshold 77.86 -

    notification (if

    applicable)

    7.

    Notified

    details

    of the

    resul-

    ting

    situati-

    on on

    the date

    on which

    the

    thres-

    hold was

    crossed

    or

    reached-

    viii:

    A:

    Voting

    rights

    attached

    to

    shares

    Class/ty- Number % of

    pe of of vo-

    shares voting ting

    ISIN right- right-

    code (if six s

    possible-

    )

    Direct Indi- Direct Indi-

    (Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect

    of the (Art. of the (Art.

    Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

    rency the rency the

    Law) Trans- Law) Trans-

    paren- paren-

    cy cy

    Law) Law)

    LU235631- 0 33,505,58- 0.00 77.86

    4745 3

    SUBTOTAL 33,505- 77.86

    A ,583

    (Direct

    &

    Indirect-

    )

    B 1:

    Financi-

    al

    Instru-

    ments

    accor-

    ding to

    Art.

    12(1)(a)

    of the

    Transpa-

    rency

    Law

    Type of E- Exerci- Num- %

    financi- x- se/ ber o-

    al p- Conver- of f

    instru- i- sion vo- v-

    ment r- Period- ting o-

    a- xi right- t-

    t- s i-

    i- that n-

    o- may g

    n be r-

    d- acqui- i-

    a- red g-

    t- if h-

    e- the t-

    x in- s

    stru-

    ment

    is

    exer-

    cise-

    d/

    con-

    verte-

    d.

    %

    %

    %

    SUBTOTA- %

    L B.1

    B 2:

    Financi-

    al

    Instru-

    ments

    with

    similar

    economic

    effect

    accor-

    ding to

    Art.

    12(1)(b)

    of the

    Transpa-

    rency

    Law

    Type of E- Exerci- P- N- %

    financi- x- se/ h- u- o-

    al p- Conver- y- m- f

    instru- i- sion s- b- v-

    ment r- Period- i- e- o-

    a- xi c- r t-

    t- a- o- i-

    i- l f n-

    o- o- v- g

    n r o- r-

    d- c- t- i-

    a- a- i- g-

    t- s- n- h-

    e- h g t-

    x s- r- s

    e- i-

    t- g-

    t- h-

    l- t-

    e- s

    m-

    e-

    n-

    t-

    x-

    i-

    i

    %

    %

    %

    S- %

    U-

    B-

    T-

    O-

    T-

    A-

    L

    B-

    .-

    2

    8.

    Informa-

    tion in

    relation

    to the

    person

    subject

    to the

    notifica-

    tion

    obliga-

    tion:

    (please

    tick the

    applica-

    ble box)

    Full

    chain of

    control-

    led

    underta-

    kings

    through

    which

    the

    voting

    rights

    and/or

    the

    financi-

    al

    instru-

    ments

    are

    effec-

    tively

    held

    starting

    with the

    ultimate

    control-

    ling

    natural

    person

    or legal

    entity-

    xiv

    (please

    provide

    a

    separate

    organisa-

    tional

    chart in

    case of

    a

    complex

    structur-

    e):

    N N- % of % Total Directly

    a- voting of of control-

    m- rights vo- both led by

    e- held by ti- (use

    x- ultima- ng number(s)

    v te ri- from 1st

    control- gh- column)

    ling ts

    person th-

    or ro-

    entity ug-

    or held h

    direct- fi-

    ly by na-

    any nc-

    subsi- ia-

    diary l

    if it in-

    equals st-

    or is ru-

    higher me-

    than nt-

    the s

    notifia- he-

    ble ld

    thres- by

    hold ul-

    ti-

    ma-

    te

    co-

    nt-

    ro-

    ll-

    in-

    g

    pe-

    rs-

    on

    or

    en-

    ti-

    ty

    or

    he-

    ld

    di-

    re-

    ct-

    ly

    by

    an-

    y

    su-

    bs-

    id-

    ia-

    ry

    if

    it

    eq-

    ua-

    ls

    or

    is

    hi-

    gh-

    er

    th-

    an

    th-

    e

    no-

    ti-

    fi-

    ab-

    le

    th-

    re-

    sh-

    ol-

    d

    1 C- 77.86 0.- 77.86

    O- 00

    F-

    R-

    A

    H-

    o-

    l-

    d-

    i-

    n-

    g

    A-

    G

    2 R- 0.00 0.- 0.00

    o- 00

    k-

    o-

    k-

    o

    A-

    u-

    t-

    o-

    m-

    o-

    t-

    i-

    v-

    e

    H-

    o-

    l-

    d-

    i-

    n-

    g-

    s

    (-

    J-

    e-

    r-

    s-

    e-

    y-

    )

    L-

    i-

    m-

    i-

    t-

    e-

    d

    3 A- 67.58 0.- 67.58 2

    u- 00

    t-

    o-

    m-

    o-

    t-

    i-

    v-

    e

    I-

    n-

    v-

    e-

    s-

    t-

    m-

    e-

    n-

    t-

    s

    (-

    L-

    u-

    x-

    e-

    m-

    b-

    o-

    u-

    r-

    g-

    )

    S-

    .-

    à

    r-

    .-

    l-

    .

    9. In

    case of

    proxy

    voting:

    The

    proxy

    holder

    named

    will

    cease to

    hold w %

    and

    number

    of

    voting

    rights

    as of .

    N/A

    10.

    Additio-

    nal

    informa-

    tionxvi:

    Transfer

    of

    1,233,21-

    5

    greens-

    hoe

    option

    shares

    in Novem

    Group

    S.A.,

    from

    Rokoko

    Automoti-

    ve

    Holdings

    (Jersey)

    Limited

    to its

    direct

    subsidia-

    ry

    Automoti-

    ve

    Invest-

    ments

    (Luxembo-

    urg) S.à

    r.l.

    resul-

    ting in

    the

    followi-

    ng: *

    Rokoko

    Automoti-

    ve

    Holdings

    (Jersey)

    Limited

    now

    holds 0

    shares

    in Novem

    Group

    S.A. *

    Automoti-

    ve

    Invest-

    ments

    (Luxembo-

    urg) S.à

    r.l. now

    directly

    holds

    26,649,5-

    08

    shares

    in Novem

    Group

    S.A.,

    being

    67.58 %

    * COHV

    AG

    conti-

    nues to

    indirect-

    ly hold

    33,505,5-

    83

    shares,

    being

    77.86 %

    of the

    share

    capital

    in Novem

    Group

    S.A.

    Done at

    Done at Luxembourg On 29/06/2022

    Notes

    i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national

    legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the

    applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

    ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or

    underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,

    domestic number identity).

    iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,

    changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of

    financial instruments) or acting in concert.

    iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural

    person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights

    in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;

    or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of

    the Transparency Law.

    As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific

    circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,

    entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard

    form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in

    concert.

    In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article

    9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of

    the persons who should be mentioned:

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is

    entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or

    legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting

    rights;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person

    or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of

    exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral

    under these conditions;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that

    person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the

    shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting

    rights when the life interest is created;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a

    notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)

    to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those

    situations, the controlled undertaking;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached

    to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the

    shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his

    discretion;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

    - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the

    proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and

    the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the

    latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management

    companies).

    v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the

    Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the

    counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9

    of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder

    is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings

    (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

    vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on

    which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered

    the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the

    corporate event took effect.

    vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,

    including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights

    are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

    viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it

    is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new

    holding is below that threshold.

    ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached

    'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the

    voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -

    if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

    x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when

    right to acquire shares ends.

    xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this

    period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

    xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting

    rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the

    Transparency Law).

    xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either

    controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option

    applies.

    xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

    controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the

    cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached

    and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the

    market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of

    multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments

    are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving

    a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free

    row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities

    within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the

    control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control

    chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held

    voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the

    notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those

    persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial

    instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

    xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights

    and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented

    irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest

    applicable threshold themselves.

    xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    04.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

    Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

    Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Novem Group S.A.

    19, rue Edmond Reuter

    L-5326 Contern

    Luxemburg

    Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    1390323 04.07.2022

    °

