Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)
- dpa
Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary ^
Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis
Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY
Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.
2021 Financial Results
20.03.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom
Development Holding (ODH), has reported its FY 2021 earnings today. Please
find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021
Orascom Development Holding FY 2021 results will be announced as scheduled
on Wednesday the 30th March at 7.00am CET.
Thank You
Regards,
IR Team
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1306985
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1306985 20.03.2022 CET/CEST
°
Das Kommentieren dieses Artikels wurde deaktiviert.