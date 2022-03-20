 Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen: DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results

2021 Financial Results

Dear All,

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom

Development Holding (ODH), has reported its FY 2021 earnings today. Please

find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

https://orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding FY 2021 results will be announced as scheduled

on Wednesday the 30th March at 7.00am CET.

Thank You

Regards,

IR Team

°