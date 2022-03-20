 Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen: DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results
20.03.2022 - 07:01 Uhr Kommentieren
Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary ^

Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):

Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY

    2021 Financial Results

    20.03.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

    Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Dear All,

    Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom

    Development Holding (ODH), has reported its FY 2021 earnings today. Please

    find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

    https://orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

    Orascom Development Holding FY 2021 results will be announced as scheduled

    on Wednesday the 30th March at 7.00am CET.

    Thank You

    Regards,

    IR Team

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Sprache: Deutsch

    Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

    Gotthardstraße 12

    6460 Altdorf

    Schweiz

    Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

    Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

    E-Mail: [email protected]

    Internet: www.orascomdh.com

    ISIN: CH0038285679

    Valorennummer: A0NJ37

    Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

    EQS News ID: 1306985

    Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

    1306985 20.03.2022 CET/CEST

    °

