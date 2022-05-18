 Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen: DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Group AG: SIG nimmt EUR 204 Millionen auf zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia (deutsch)

SIG Group AG: SIG nimmt EUR 204 Millionen auf zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia
18.05.2022 - 07:01 Uhr
    18.05.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

    Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

    MEDIENMITTEILUNG

    18. Mai 2022

    SIG Group AG ("SIG")

    SIG nimmt EUR 204 Millionen auf zur teilweisen Finanzierung der

    Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia

    SIG hat durch die Platzierung von 11 Millionen neuen Aktien zum Preis von

    CHF 19.40 rund EUR 204 Millionen eingenommen.

    Die Kapitalerhöhung führte zu einem Bruttoerlös von CHF 213'400'000. SIG

    beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung zur teilweisen

    Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia zu

    verwenden, die am 1. Februar 2022 bzw. am 5. Januar 2022 angekündigt wurden.

    Der verbleibende Teil des Kaufpreises wird durch Barmittel und Fremdkapital

    finanziert. Weitere Informationen zu den beiden Akquisitionen sind hier und

    hier zu finden.

    Samuel Sigrist, CEO von SIG, sagte: „Ich danke den bisherigen und den neu

    dazugekommenen Aktionärinnen und Aktionären von SIG, welche die heutige

    Kapitalerhöhung zu einem Erfolg gemacht haben. Mit der Akquisition von

    Scholle IPN stärkt SIG ihre Position als globale Anbieterin für innovative

    und nachhaltige Verpackungen für flüssige Lebensmittel und Getränke. Die

    Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ermöglicht einen gezielten Zugang zum

    attraktiven und schnell wachsenden Markt für frische Milchprodukte in Asien,

    vor allem in China. Die heutige Transaktion stärkt die ausgewogene

    Kapitalstruktur von SIG. Wir werden fortfahren, unsere Verschuldung mit

    unseren starken und robusten Cashflows zu reduzieren, wie wir das in der

    Vergangenheit erfolgreich getan haben.”

    Das Aktienkapital der SIG wird sich durch Ausgabe von 11'000'000 Namenaktien

    mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.01 aus dem bestehenden genehmigten

    Aktienkapital gemäss Artikel 6 der Statuten der Gesellschaft gegen

    Bareinlage von CHF 3'375'208.72 auf CHF 3'485'208.72 erhöht.

    Die neuen Aktien sind für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 vollständig

    dividendenberechtigt.

    Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 19. Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss

    Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. SIG hat sich vorbehaltlich der

    üblichen Ausnahmen verpflichtet, für eine Periode von 90 Tagen keine

    weiteren Aktien auszugeben.

    Kontakt für Investoren:

    Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

    Director Investor Relations

    SIG Combibloc Group AG

    Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz

    [email protected]

    Kontakt für Medien:

    Lemongrass Communications

    Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

    [email protected]

    Über SIG

    SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische

    Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden

    zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu

    Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie

    und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden

    End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und

    vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden

    Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist

    integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond

    Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.

    SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

    Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5'900 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen

    es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als

    70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden Packungen und

    erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AA

    ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von

    Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen

    finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

