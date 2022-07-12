 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG):

12.07.2022 - 15:01 Uhr
M. Geike Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG

ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

    Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg

    Advanced Blockchain AG, is an agile venture builder and investor in the

    blockchain ecosystem. The company is equipped with a comprehensive team of

    developers, researchers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians that are

    dedicated to engineering the future of our internet - termed 'Web3'.

    The company announced important strategic adjustments to Advanced

    Blockchain AG's management team as it prepares for its next growth period

    with a leaner operations team, spearheaded by Simon Telian from August 31st

    onwards.

    GBC AG: M. Geike, can you explain to us the motivation to leave Advanced

    Block-chain AG and pursue other projects? Are any of these upcoming

    projects linked with Advanced Blockchain AG?

    M. Geike (departing CEO): I have been part of Advanced Blockchain AG since

    I co-founded the company in 2017 and during this time, my focus has always

    remained on growing the company to fulfill our mission. I want to thank my

    entire team for how far we have come as a collective. However, with all the

    opportunities the current market is providing, it is the right time for me

    to seek new entrepreneurial challenges and hand the company over to Simon.

    He has proven himself successfully over several years within our group as a

    competent candidate to run the organization.

    GBC AG: Will you maintain any role at Advanced Blockchain AG after leaving

    on August 31st?

    M. Geike: Yes - I will stay closely linked to the Advanced Blockchain AG

    ecosystem. I gave my all to build the company from scratch over the last

    few years. It is only natural for me to continue to closely support the

    company's vision to build the digital infrastructure of the future. After

    my exit, I want to support Simon, especially. during his first weeks as

    CEO, alongside Florian Reike and our two new supervisory board members.

    GBC AG: You bought company shares on the open market in the past week. That

    reiterates your confidence in the company. What are you most proud of

    during your period as Advanced Blockchain AG CEO and is the Company ready

    for its best phase yet?

    M. Geike: Not just me, the entire team at Advanced Blockchain AG is

    confident in the direction we are heading towards, and our potential is

    sky-high - I purchased company shares on the open market in the current

    bear phase that we are going through as an industry, to show my ever-

    present support to the company. We made numerous shrewdinvestments in the

    last bull cycle and it is natural for the market to experience ups and

    downs. As the first publicly listed blockchain company in Germany, our

    entire team has been granted an advantage by being at this point already

    seasoned 'veterans' in an upcoming industry. They will use these skills for

    future incubations and investments as well! As the new CEO, I believe that

    Simon will be able to leverage the current 'crypto winter' to build and

    establish all required workflows and operational structures. The goal is to

    create a robust foundation through Simon's expertise for the next growth

    phase of the company and the industry at large. Simon will provide further

    insights and cover all

    relevant details about our strategy moving forward.

    GBC AG: S.Telian can you give me a quick rundown of the broader changes in

    the management of the company?

    S. Telian (New CEO): With the current market climate comes great challenges

    but also great opportunities, and we have restructured the management team

    to accelerate forward in this important growth period for Advanced

    Blockchain AG. With effect from 31st August, my appointment as CEO will

    become legally effective. Michael has stepped down from his role as CEO and

    will continue working with us in a new strategic role. We look forward to

    sharing more details about this important step soon. Robin Davids has

    resigned from our management and will step down on 8th July, due to the

    recent restructuring. We thank him for the great work he has done in a

    short period. The ongoing development of incubations will be managed by

    Christopher Kraft - as Head of AB Labs and our incubation arm. Martin

    Rubensdörffer and Michael Ganser have left the Supervisory Board - Sam

    Winkel has taken over proceedings and will become Chairman of the board.

    Marcus Deetz has joined the new board team with previous responsibilities

    still intact, thereby upholding core values while looking ahead. We are

    extremely confident in this new management team and believe it will be the

    chariot that carries us forward in this exciting new phase of the

    company.

    GBC AG: These changes coincide with the sector's difficulties. How are you

    adjusting the company's strategy accordingly?

    S. Telian: I am committed to investing in the future of blockchain and DeFi

    applications. We're extremely confident that what's coming will make our

    patience during these trying times pay off and will use this time to focus

    on what we truly want to achieve and how. We want nothing less than for

    Advanced Blockchain AG to be able to provide continued support through

    development services and consulting as well as passing on experience from

    one project- incubation process/business model change to another so

    everyone can grow together. In addition, reducing operating costs was also

    part of our holistic strategy - which seemed reasonable considering current

    difficulties. All of our existing incubations will be continued with a

    long-term focus. The room for that maneuver was enabled by the savings that

    will help us to sufficiently continue our operating business.

    GBC AG: Do you expect the company to have to raise money during the next 12

    months?

    S. Telian: There are no plans for a capital increase or any other type of

    capital raising by Advanced Blockchain AG. We can execute our business plan

    and continue to generate income from our portfolio companies and remaining

    assets. We believe that the 'crypto winter' is an opportunity for Advanced

    Blockchain AG to position itself even

    stronger going forward.

    GBC AG: Can you give us your views on the sector's current difficulties and

    your outlook on the near and mid-term for the sector?

    S. Telian: Aside from the overall macroeconomic situation one difficulty is

    the unclear regulatory framework for decentralized financial services.

    After recent events around the UST collapse, we expect regulations to be

    clarified soon and that would determine the direction moving forward.

    Another difficulty is the current lack of understanding of the innovative

    solutions blockchain technology enables. Of course, this presents an

    opportunity for all to explore new markets and develop new solutions. From

    our perspective, these difficulties are rather short-term in nature, and we

    remain very confident in the sector's prospects over the mid- to long-term.

    GBC AG: This could be a sound time for the sector to consolidate. Do you

    expect to see a lot of M&A activities in the near term?

    S. Telian: M&A activities are definitely expected in the near-term, not

    just in our sector but also in traditional industries that are starting to

    pay attention to blockchain technology and its potential applications. For

    example, we have already seen a lot of M&A activity in the crypto mining

    industry as well as in the traditional financial sector. We expect the

    trend to continue and for parts of the blockchain sector to become

    increasingly consolidated, as it is strategically benefiting larger players

    to integrate smaller upcoming protocols to scale.

    GBC AG: What are the projects, financed or incubated, that currently have

    the most potential and value in your portfolio if you had to name only

    three? And what is your vision as the new CEO of the company?

    S. Telian: Speaking of value - our flagship incubation remains Composable

    Finance with a valuation based on the last capital raise of USD 400

    million. Composable provides a sound technical framework for Web3

    Infrastructure and enables users to engage in seamless cross-chain value

    transfers, thereby solving one of the industry's biggest problems. Our most

    promising early-stage incubations are Panoptic and Quasar; both will

    provide innovative solutions in a billion-dollar market to accelerate

    development. Overall, picking the most promising out of all is like picking

    a favorite child - you simply don't do it and we are extremely proud of all

    our team members. Our collective vision is to develop the infrastructure of

    the internet of now and the future. We want to bring decentralization to

    the masses and help businesses benefit from the endless use cases of

    blockchain technology.

    GBC AG: Mr. Telian and Mr. Geike - thank you for your time

    Both: It was a pleasure to collaborate on the interview with you.

