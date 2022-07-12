Wirtschaft Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG):
M. Geike Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG
Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg
Advanced Blockchain AG, is an agile venture builder and investor in the
blockchain ecosystem. The company is equipped with a comprehensive team of
developers, researchers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians that are
dedicated to engineering the future of our internet - termed 'Web3'.
The company announced important strategic adjustments to Advanced
Blockchain AG's management team as it prepares for its next growth period
with a leaner operations team, spearheaded by Simon Telian from August 31st
onwards.
GBC AG: M. Geike, can you explain to us the motivation to leave Advanced
Block-chain AG and pursue other projects? Are any of these upcoming
projects linked with Advanced Blockchain AG?
M. Geike (departing CEO): I have been part of Advanced Blockchain AG since
I co-founded the company in 2017 and during this time, my focus has always
remained on growing the company to fulfill our mission. I want to thank my
entire team for how far we have come as a collective. However, with all the
opportunities the current market is providing, it is the right time for me
to seek new entrepreneurial challenges and hand the company over to Simon.
He has proven himself successfully over several years within our group as a
competent candidate to run the organization.
GBC AG: Will you maintain any role at Advanced Blockchain AG after leaving
on August 31st?
M. Geike: Yes - I will stay closely linked to the Advanced Blockchain AG
ecosystem. I gave my all to build the company from scratch over the last
few years. It is only natural for me to continue to closely support the
company's vision to build the digital infrastructure of the future. After
my exit, I want to support Simon, especially. during his first weeks as
CEO, alongside Florian Reike and our two new supervisory board members.
GBC AG: You bought company shares on the open market in the past week. That
reiterates your confidence in the company. What are you most proud of
during your period as Advanced Blockchain AG CEO and is the Company ready
for its best phase yet?
M. Geike: Not just me, the entire team at Advanced Blockchain AG is
confident in the direction we are heading towards, and our potential is
sky-high - I purchased company shares on the open market in the current
bear phase that we are going through as an industry, to show my ever-
present support to the company. We made numerous shrewdinvestments in the
last bull cycle and it is natural for the market to experience ups and
downs. As the first publicly listed blockchain company in Germany, our
entire team has been granted an advantage by being at this point already
seasoned 'veterans' in an upcoming industry. They will use these skills for
future incubations and investments as well! As the new CEO, I believe that
Simon will be able to leverage the current 'crypto winter' to build and
establish all required workflows and operational structures. The goal is to
create a robust foundation through Simon's expertise for the next growth
phase of the company and the industry at large. Simon will provide further
insights and cover all
relevant details about our strategy moving forward.
GBC AG: S.Telian can you give me a quick rundown of the broader changes in
the management of the company?
S. Telian (New CEO): With the current market climate comes great challenges
but also great opportunities, and we have restructured the management team
to accelerate forward in this important growth period for Advanced
Blockchain AG. With effect from 31st August, my appointment as CEO will
become legally effective. Michael has stepped down from his role as CEO and
will continue working with us in a new strategic role. We look forward to
sharing more details about this important step soon. Robin Davids has
resigned from our management and will step down on 8th July, due to the
recent restructuring. We thank him for the great work he has done in a
short period. The ongoing development of incubations will be managed by
Christopher Kraft - as Head of AB Labs and our incubation arm. Martin
Rubensdörffer and Michael Ganser have left the Supervisory Board - Sam
Winkel has taken over proceedings and will become Chairman of the board.
Marcus Deetz has joined the new board team with previous responsibilities
still intact, thereby upholding core values while looking ahead. We are
extremely confident in this new management team and believe it will be the
chariot that carries us forward in this exciting new phase of the
company.
GBC AG: These changes coincide with the sector's difficulties. How are you
adjusting the company's strategy accordingly?
S. Telian: I am committed to investing in the future of blockchain and DeFi
applications. We're extremely confident that what's coming will make our
patience during these trying times pay off and will use this time to focus
on what we truly want to achieve and how. We want nothing less than for
Advanced Blockchain AG to be able to provide continued support through
development services and consulting as well as passing on experience from
one project- incubation process/business model change to another so
everyone can grow together. In addition, reducing operating costs was also
part of our holistic strategy - which seemed reasonable considering current
difficulties. All of our existing incubations will be continued with a
long-term focus. The room for that maneuver was enabled by the savings that
will help us to sufficiently continue our operating business.
GBC AG: Do you expect the company to have to raise money during the next 12
months?
S. Telian: There are no plans for a capital increase or any other type of
capital raising by Advanced Blockchain AG. We can execute our business plan
and continue to generate income from our portfolio companies and remaining
assets. We believe that the 'crypto winter' is an opportunity for Advanced
Blockchain AG to position itself even
stronger going forward.
GBC AG: Can you give us your views on the sector's current difficulties and
your outlook on the near and mid-term for the sector?
S. Telian: Aside from the overall macroeconomic situation one difficulty is
the unclear regulatory framework for decentralized financial services.
After recent events around the UST collapse, we expect regulations to be
clarified soon and that would determine the direction moving forward.
Another difficulty is the current lack of understanding of the innovative
solutions blockchain technology enables. Of course, this presents an
opportunity for all to explore new markets and develop new solutions. From
our perspective, these difficulties are rather short-term in nature, and we
remain very confident in the sector's prospects over the mid- to long-term.
GBC AG: This could be a sound time for the sector to consolidate. Do you
expect to see a lot of M&A activities in the near term?
S. Telian: M&A activities are definitely expected in the near-term, not
just in our sector but also in traditional industries that are starting to
pay attention to blockchain technology and its potential applications. For
example, we have already seen a lot of M&A activity in the crypto mining
industry as well as in the traditional financial sector. We expect the
trend to continue and for parts of the blockchain sector to become
increasingly consolidated, as it is strategically benefiting larger players
to integrate smaller upcoming protocols to scale.
GBC AG: What are the projects, financed or incubated, that currently have
the most potential and value in your portfolio if you had to name only
three? And what is your vision as the new CEO of the company?
S. Telian: Speaking of value - our flagship incubation remains Composable
Finance with a valuation based on the last capital raise of USD 400
million. Composable provides a sound technical framework for Web3
Infrastructure and enables users to engage in seamless cross-chain value
transfers, thereby solving one of the industry's biggest problems. Our most
promising early-stage incubations are Panoptic and Quasar; both will
provide innovative solutions in a billion-dollar market to accelerate
development. Overall, picking the most promising out of all is like picking
a favorite child - you simply don't do it and we are extremely proud of all
our team members. Our collective vision is to develop the infrastructure of
the internet of now and the future. We want to bring decentralization to
the masses and help businesses benefit from the endless use cases of
blockchain technology.
GBC AG: Mr. Telian and Mr. Geike - thank you for your time
Both: It was a pleasure to collaborate on the interview with you.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24579.pdf
