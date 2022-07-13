 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Handelsblatt

Wirtschaft Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^
13.07.2022 - 10:31 Uhr Kommentieren
  • dpa

Anlass der Studie: Research Report Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG

ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Top-Jobs des Tages

Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Standort erkennen

    Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)

    Empfehlung: BUY

    Kursziel: 10.00 EUR

    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

    Letzte Ratingänderung: -

    Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg, Matthias Greiffenberger

    The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. Significant upside potential due to

    the well diversified portfolio. Successful partial divestments and

    financing rounds confirm the Group's investment approach.

    Advanced blockchain AG is a blockchain venture builder focused on

    investing, developing, and scaling in disruptive technologies including

    token investments. Their main market is therefore the venture capital

    market for companies active in blockchain technology, with a particular

    focus on the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and infrastructure

    projects enabling Web 3.0.

    Advanced Blockchain AG is an innovation center with a diversified portfolio

    consisting of internal projects, incubations as well as early-stage

    investments. The venture builder arm of Advanced Blockchain AG acts as a

    leading incubator of projects such as for Composable Finance.

    Advanced Blockchain AG is not only incubating highly promising projects,

    but the company also has a diversified portfolio of investments which will

    be further expanded. Extensive expertise, resources and networks provide

    the company with early-stage access to exclusive investment opportunities

    in projects with significant potential.

    The company's investment strategy has two objectives: maximizing return on

    investment and identifying synergies in the ecosystem. Supporting the most

    promising projects with smart capital enables them to fulfill their

    mission, which in turn provides the company with a good return on

    investment. Moreover, the company's synergies enable it to exponentially

    increase the potential and capabilities of its portfolio companies through

    shared growth and integration, as illustrated by the example of Composable

    Finance (an incubation project), which secured the eighth parachain in the

    Polkadot network by raising more than USD 160 million through a crowd-loan.

    This resulted in an implied combined valuation of USD 400 million for the

    LAYR and PICA token, adding nearly USD 20 million to Advanced Blockchain's

    USD 2 million initial investment alone.

    Advanced blockchain AG is listed in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse, as

    well as in the primary market of Börse Düsseldorf.

    In total, we have calculated an enterprise value of around EUR 83 million

    (previously: EUR 88 million) according to NAV. With 3.77 million shares

    outstanding, this corresponds to a value per share of EUR 21.99

    (previously: EUR 23.32). Due to the sharp decline in crypto markets and the

    current 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional discount to the

    calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%. This

    corresponds to the average decline of the two leading cryptocurrencies

    Bitcoin and Ethereum since the publication of our initial valuation

    (21.04.21). Therefore, we calculated the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or

    EUR 10.00 per share.

    Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the

    calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a

    'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount'

    accordingly.

    Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY rating

    in our initial coverage.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24603.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstraße 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    +++++++++++++++

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

    http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    +++++++++++++++

    Date and time of completion of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:00)

    Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:30)

    -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Startseite
    E-Mail Pocket Flipboard
    Mehr zu: Wirtschaft - Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY
    StartseiteDax aktuellDax bleibt im Minus – Experte: „Anleger sind extrem verunsichert“
    Dax aktuell: Dax bleibt im Minus – Experte: „Anleger sind extrem verunsichert“image
    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY"

    Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.

    Serviceangebote

    Newsletter Finance Today

    Newsletter Energie Briefing

    Newsletter Handelsblatt Club

    Podcast Economic Challenges

    Fach-Newsletter Handelsblatt Inside Digital Health

    Zur Startseite
    -0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%15%16%17%18%19%20%21%22%23%24%25%26%27%28%29%30%31%32%33%34%35%36%37%38%39%40%41%42%43%44%45%46%47%48%49%50%51%52%53%54%55%56%57%58%59%60%61%62%63%64%65%66%67%68%69%70%71%72%73%74%75%76%77%78%79%80%81%82%83%84%85%86%87%88%89%90%91%92%93%94%95%96%97%98%99%100%