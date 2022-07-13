 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Anlass der Studie: Research Report Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG

ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Top-Jobs des Tages Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und

per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden. Standort erkennen

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 10.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Felix Haugg, Matthias Greiffenberger

The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. Significant upside potential due to

the well diversified portfolio. Successful partial divestments and

financing rounds confirm the Group's investment approach.

Advanced blockchain AG is a blockchain venture builder focused on

investing, developing, and scaling in disruptive technologies including

token investments. Their main market is therefore the venture capital

market for companies active in blockchain technology, with a particular

focus on the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and infrastructure

projects enabling Web 3.0.

Advanced Blockchain AG is an innovation center with a diversified portfolio

consisting of internal projects, incubations as well as early-stage

investments. The venture builder arm of Advanced Blockchain AG acts as a

leading incubator of projects such as for Composable Finance.

Advanced Blockchain AG is not only incubating highly promising projects,

but the company also has a diversified portfolio of investments which will

be further expanded. Extensive expertise, resources and networks provide

the company with early-stage access to exclusive investment opportunities

in projects with significant potential.

The company's investment strategy has two objectives: maximizing return on

investment and identifying synergies in the ecosystem. Supporting the most

promising projects with smart capital enables them to fulfill their

mission, which in turn provides the company with a good return on

investment. Moreover, the company's synergies enable it to exponentially

increase the potential and capabilities of its portfolio companies through

shared growth and integration, as illustrated by the example of Composable

Finance (an incubation project), which secured the eighth parachain in the

Polkadot network by raising more than USD 160 million through a crowd-loan.

This resulted in an implied combined valuation of USD 400 million for the

LAYR and PICA token, adding nearly USD 20 million to Advanced Blockchain's

USD 2 million initial investment alone.

Advanced blockchain AG is listed in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse, as

well as in the primary market of Börse Düsseldorf.

In total, we have calculated an enterprise value of around EUR 83 million

(previously: EUR 88 million) according to NAV. With 3.77 million shares

outstanding, this corresponds to a value per share of EUR 21.99

(previously: EUR 23.32). Due to the sharp decline in crypto markets and the

current 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional discount to the

calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%. This

corresponds to the average decline of the two leading cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum since the publication of our initial valuation

(21.04.21). Therefore, we calculated the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or

EUR 10.00 per share.

Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the

calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a

'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount'

accordingly.

Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY rating

in our initial coverage.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/24603.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

[email protected]

+++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:00)

Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:30)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°