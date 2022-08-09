 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Handelsblatt

Wirtschaft Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

^
09.08.2022 - 12:02 Uhr Kommentieren
  • dpa

Q3 Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001

Top-Jobs des Tages

Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Standort erkennen

    Anlass der Studie: 9M-Bericht, Kurzanalyse

    Empfehlung: Kaufen

    seit: 09.08.2022

    Kursziel: EUR 85,30

    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

    Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

    Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

    Weak margin in Q3 leads to reduced EBIT guidance, sales growth remains

    sound

    The surprisingly significant deterioration in 'EBIT before M&A' margin in

    Q3 (0.3% vs. 5.4% in Q3 20/21) led to a reduction in EBIT guidance for the

    current fiscal year. Measures to counter the margin decline due to

    pandemic/sickness, inflation, sales mix (less licensing business) and macro

    uncertainties have already been initiated. On a positive note, while

    geopolitical uncertainty is causing project delays, demand and order intake

    remain strong and the sales outlook raised in Q2 thus remains valid. We

    have adjusted our estimates on the margin side, especially for 21/22, as

    burdening factors such as pandemic-related high sickness absence and

    geopolitical uncertainties should be temporary. Inflation-related cost

    increases should be able to be passed on with a time lag. With an EV/Sales

    below 1, a resilient growth path (digitalization, SAP S/4HANA migration,

    cloud transformation) and a share of recurring revenues of over 50%, the

    All for One Group share (EV/Sales 21/22: 0.52) still appears attractively

    priced to us.

    Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF

    valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR85.30. We reiterate our "Buy"

    rating.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24785.pdf

    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

    http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    BankM AG

    Daniel Grossjohann

    Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt

    Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42

    Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50

    Email: [email protected]

    -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Startseite
    E-Mail Pocket Flipboard
    StartseiteInvestmentbankingBanker rechnen mit weniger Boni – Droht nun die große Kündigungswelle?
    Investmentbanking: Banker rechnen mit weniger Boni – Droht nun die große Kündigungswelle?image
    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen"

    Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.

    Serviceangebote

    Newsletter Finance Today

    Newsletter Energie Briefing

    Newsletter Handelsblatt Club

    Podcast Economic Challenges

    Fach-Newsletter Handelsblatt Inside Digital Health

    Zur Startseite
    -0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%15%16%17%18%19%20%21%22%23%24%25%26%27%28%29%30%31%32%33%34%35%36%37%38%39%40%41%42%43%44%45%46%47%48%49%50%51%52%53%54%55%56%57%58%59%60%61%62%63%64%65%66%67%68%69%70%71%72%73%74%75%76%77%78%79%80%81%82%83%84%85%86%87%88%89%90%91%92%93%94%95%96%97%98%99%100%