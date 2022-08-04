 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Eilmeldung-Newsletter abonnieren
Handelsblatt

Wirtschaft Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^
04.08.2022 - 12:02 Uhr Kommentieren
  • dpa

revenues by 6.1% to EUR 73.91 million Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG

Unternehmen: CENIT AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Top-Jobs des Tages

Jetzt die besten Jobs finden und
per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Standort erkennen

    Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

    Empfehlung: Buy

    Kursziel: 19.00 EUR

    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

    1HY 2022: Sales growth of 6.1% and EBIT increase of 19.6% achieved; due to

    later ISR consolidation we adjust our forecasts slightly; Target price:

    EUR19.00; Rating: BUY

    In the first six months of 2022, CENIT AG was able to increase sales

    revenues by 6.1% to EUR 73.91 million (previous year: EUR 69.63 million).

    It should be taken into account that part of the sales growth is related to

    the first-time consolidation of the acquired ISR Information Products AG

    (ISR for short), which contributed sales revenues of EUR 2.03 million for

    the month of June 2022. Without this inorganic effect, CENIT AG would have

    reported an increase in sales of 3.2%.

    In parallel to the increase in sales, CENIT AG reported a 19.6% increase in

    EBIT to EUR 1.12 million (previous year: EUR 0.94 million). The EBIT margin

    improved to 1.5 % (previous year: 1.3%). Both turnover and the resulting

    operating result are subject to seasonal fluctuations. This can be seen in

    the EBIT development of the first two quarters of 2022. While a negative

    EBIT of EUR -0.39 million was reported in the first quarter, this increased

    significantly to EUR 1.51 million in the second quarter of 2022.

    With the first-time full consolidation of ISR (74.9% of the shares), the

    minority interests climbed visibly and thus, despite the increase in EBIT,

    the after-tax result was marginally below the previous year's value at EUR

    0.39 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million). The full consolidation of

    ISR also resulted in a noticeable increase in the balance sheet total to

    EUR 117.72 million (31.12.21: EUR 92.81 million). On the one hand, fixed

    assets climbed to EUR 35.55 million (31.12.21: EUR 10.27 million) and, on

    the other hand, long-term liabilities rose to EUR 34.25 million (31.12.21:

    EUR 10.08 million) due to the assumption of bank liabilities. Part of the

    purchase price (EUR 27.93 million) was covered by new bank loans (EUR 23.00

    million).

    Subject to the proviso that the economic and industry-specific framework

    conditions do not deteriorate significantly, the CENIT management has

    confirmed the guidance for the current business year. The company continues

    to expect consolidated sales of around EUR 170 million and a consolidated

    EBIT of around EUR 9.0 million. Excluding inorganic effects, this is de

    facto equivalent to an increase in guidance, as the company's previous

    estimate has included full consolidation of ISR since 1 January 2022. With

    the publication of the half-year report, however, it has become clear that

    ISR will only be included in the CENIT Group for seven months

    (consolidation date: 30 May 2022) in the current financial year 2022.

    Accordingly, the CENIT management assumes that it will be able to

    compensate for the shortfall of around EUR 10 million through organic

    growth.

    In our previous estimates, in which we also assumed the first-time

    consolidation of ISR as of 1 January 2022, we were somewhat more optimistic

    than the CENIT management. We are adjusting our estimate to the

    management's expectation and now anticipate slightly higher organic growth,

    which, however, should not compensate for the missing ISR sales in January

    - May. We are therefore reducing our revenue forecast for 2022 to EUR

    168.53m (previously: EUR 175.53m) and, analogously, our EBIT estimate to

    EUR 9.13m (previously: EUR10.15m). We are maintaining our previous

    forecasts unchanged for the coming financial years.

    Within the framework of the adjusted DCF valuation model, we have

    determined a new target price of EUR 19.00 (previously: EUR 20.05).

    Although the slight reduction in the target price is slightly due to the

    lowering of the 2022 forecasts, the main reason for this is the further

    increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% (previously: 0.40%). We

    continue to assign the BUY rating.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24747.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstraße 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    ++++++++++++++++

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

    http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

    +++++++++++++++

    Date (time) of completion: 04/08/2022 (11:10 am)

    Date (Time) first distribution: 04/08/2022 (12:00 am)

    -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Startseite
    E-Mail Pocket Flipboard
    StartseiteStellenausschreibungenBis zu 750.000 Euro für die Standortleitung: Das sind die ersten Jobs bei Intel in Magdeburg
    Stellenausschreibungen: Bis zu 750.000 Euro für die Standortleitung: Das sind die ersten Jobs bei Intel in Magdeburgimage
    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy"

    Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.

    Serviceangebote

    Newsletter Finance Today

    Newsletter Energie Briefing

    Newsletter Handelsblatt Club

    Podcast Economic Challenges

    Fach-Newsletter Handelsblatt Inside Digital Health

    Zur Startseite
    -0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%15%16%17%18%19%20%21%22%23%24%25%26%27%28%29%30%31%32%33%34%35%36%37%38%39%40%41%42%43%44%45%46%47%48%49%50%51%52%53%54%55%56%57%58%59%60%61%62%63%64%65%66%67%68%69%70%71%72%73%74%75%76%77%78%79%80%81%82%83%84%85%86%87%88%89%90%91%92%93%94%95%96%97%98%99%100%