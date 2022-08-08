 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG):

Wirtschaft Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG):

08.08.2022 - 10:01 Uhr
Energy' Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0004210289

    Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

    08/08/2022 - GBC Management Interview with Christiano Musi, CEO of the

    Landi Renzo Group

    'Landi Renzo Group is a global player specialised in energy transition

    along the full value chain, aiming to become a global point of reference

    for RNG and hydrogen applications for green transportation and clean tech

    solutions. By 2025, we expect an increase in revenues with a CAGR of 15%,

    and double-digit growth of EBITDA, expected to grow with a CAGR of 25%,

    thanks to increasing revenues in segments that have higher margins compared

    to our traditional market of light-duty applications.'

    Landi Renzo S.p.A. is a technology group that focuses its range of services

    on the growth sectors of 'Green Mobility' and 'Clean Technology/

    Energy' (through a dedicated company called SAFE&CEC). Through this

    positioning, Landi Renzo is very much involved in the ongoing energy

    transition, which includes the transformation of the mobility and energy

    sectors, with a strong focus on hydrogen and biomethane application along

    the full value chain-from biomethane, hydrogen and CNG compression at

    generation for grid injection and transportation, to CNG and H2 filling

    stations, as well as components and systems for gas and hydrogen mobility.

    Landi Renzo Group (Landi Renzo) has recently announced the successful

    completion of the subscription period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1 million;

    subscription price: EUR 0.53 per share) of the capital measure launched

    with a volume of up to EUR 60.0 million. The Landi family and Itaca Equity

    Holding have created a new controlling holding company in the Landi Renzo

    Group (Green by Definition), which in turn have subscribed to approximately

    EUR 35.2 million (approximately 59.1% of the total volume of the capital

    measure), with the current CEO of the company also participating in the

    capital increase as a co-investor.

    GBC has taken this as an opportunity to conduct an interview with the CEO

    of the company, Mr. Cristiano Musi, about the capital measure that has been

    started as well as about the current business development and the

    perspectives of the company.

    GBC: Mr Musi, the sharp rise in oil prices and the further intensification

    of the Ukraine conflict (keyword: less dependence on individual energy

    sources/suppliers) has given a significant boost to the field of

    alternative fuels and energies, such as hydrogen, biogas (RNG, Renewable

    Natural Gas) or LNG/CNG. What positive effects do you expect from this for

    your two business areas Green Transportation (gas and hydrogen-based

    mobility) and Clean Tech Solutions (compression solutions for gas and

    hydrogen infrastructures)? How do you assess the market environment for

    your company in general? What market trends can be observed?

    Mr Musi: As you have pointed out, clean energy sources such as RNG,

    hydrogen and CNG are playing an increasingly important role in the energy

    transition sector in which we are involved along the full value chain, with

    a broad range of products and applications, ranging from RNG compression

    solutions and hydrogen-grid injection and transportation to compression

    solutions for filling stations and key components and systems for gas and

    hydrogen mobility, for light, mid- and heavy-duty.

    It is a market with unprecedented growth in both Clean Tech Solutions and

    Green Mobility worldwide. Just to give some figures:

    - New repower EU expects biomethane production to increase tenfold,

    growing from 2021 to 2030 from 3.5 to 35 bcm, which will mean the

    building of 4,000 new RNG plants, which will require compressor

    systems.

    - There is momentum building for hydrogen, it being a gas which needs to

    be compressed to be used with production expected to grow from 70 to

    196 MT, with more than 10,000 filling stations to be built by 2030,

    about 3,000 of which are expected to be built by 2025

    At the same time, green transportation gas and hydrogen represent a fuel

    fundamental to reducing CO2 and other pollutants. In particular, our

    traditional business of gas mobility for light-duty for both OEMs and After

    Market is stable with some markets growing by double digits such as India,

    while the penetration of RNG/CNG and LNG in mid- and heavy-duty is expected

    to growth roughly threefold from 2020 to 2025, with hydrogen also starting

    to grow. This is the case because, as a matter of fact, gas is today the

    only feasible solution to replace diesel for mid- and heavy-duty, with

    hydrogen gaining momentum.

    GBC: The EU is generally regarded as a pioneer in environmental and climate

    protection and is pursuing ambitious climate protection goals. To what

    extent can Landi Renzo benefit from the tightening environmental and

    climate protection policies of the European community and other countries?

    And what role does your technology group generally play in the so-called

    energy turnaround so that individual countries and regions can achieve

    their environmental and climate protection goals?

    Mr Musi: Landi Renzo is reaping benefits from different aspects, regarding

    both infrastructure (Clean Tech Solutions) as well as Green Transportation.

    In Europe there are important ongoing investments in biomethane and

    hydrogen, with natural gas also playing a very important role and the

    market for SAFE&CEC growing in terms of revenues and backlog year by year

    by more than 15% also thanks to innovative product development carried out

    by our group, such as innovative compressor solutions for reverse flow for

    GRTGAZ in France. On the mobility front, Europe is still a very important

    market for light-duty and is growing on heavy-duty gas application, with

    almost all OEMs approaching hydrogen technology. We are partners with many

    OEMs that use our components and are our partners in new development. Just

    as an example, we have recently worked with IVECO in designing a system

    called Hytene, where CNG/RNG/LNG is mixed with hydrogen for their vehicles,

    with incredible advantages in terms of CO2 emission as compared to diesel

    vehicles. It is a system with high value added for end users. It is a

    system which we believe presents the opportunity for a great deal of

    further development.

    GBC: The Landi Renzo Group generally pursues a growth-oriented corporate

    strategy. Please briefly explain the current strategic focus of your

    company and, within that, the growth plans (new business plan 2022-2025)

    that you are pursuing with Landi Renzo.

    Mr Musi: Since its foundation, the group has been growing constantly both

    organically and inorganically. Today Landi Renzo Group is a strategic

    platform acting in the energy transition, leveraging on its cash flow

    businesses to sustain future business growth. Our strategy is focused on:

    - being a global leader in gas and hydrogen pressure management and

    fueling systems (Green Transportation segment)

    - being a global leader in the field of alternative compressor solutions

    for CNG, RNG and hydrogen (Clean Tech Solutions segment)

    - increasing exposure to growing markets for LNG/CNG and hydrogen for

    heavy-duty trucks (Green Transportation segment)

    Our advantage is based on the fact that we are already present in all these

    segments, with consolidated and innovative technology, also thanks to the

    acquisitions we have recently completed, such as the acquisition of

    Metatron, a leading provider of components for pressure management and

    feeding systems for mid- and heavy-duty mobility for both gas and hydrogen

    and Idro Meccanica, a leading supplier of hydrogen compression systems,

    with more than 150 hydrogen compressors already working on different

    applications, from industrial to filling stations.

    We want to make use of our experience and new acquisitions to continue

    growing in a very interesting market scenario and, by 2025, we expect an

    increase in revenues with a CAGR of 15%, and double-digit growth of EBITDA,

    expected to growth with a CAGR of 25%, thanks to increasing revenues in

    segments that have higher margins compared to our traditional market of

    light-duty applications, which is, incidentally, an important source of

    revenue (cash cow business) for us.

    Moreover, we want to work on improving our operational model, also

    strengthening our organisation and bolstering our top management team, as

    well as getting full synergies from the integration of the newly-acquired

    companies in our group, with savings of around six to seven millions euros

    expected.

    GBC: In recent years, the Landi Renzo Group has significantly strengthened

    its market position in the various growth sectors in which you operate

    through targeted acquisitions. How do you currently assess the market

    positioning of your two business areas and what potential do you see in

    both sectors?

    Mr Musi: Actually, we have dominant market share in the segments where we

    are active, from light-duty gas mobility application where we estimate we

    have a market share of about 30% worldwide, to pressure-regulation

    management systems for mid- and heavy-duty gas and hydrogen where we have

    an estimated market share of more than 50% as well as alternative

    compression solutions, where we have an estimated market share of about

    30%. These results have been achieved because of our historical presence

    and thanks to the M&A strategy pursued by the group over the last few

    years.

    But we continue to see interesting opportunities, both for organic and

    inorganic growth. Thanks to recent acquisitions we have also completed our

    portfolio for hydrogen, and now we will focus on business development, with

    high opportunities for organic growth, also thanks to the growth of the

    market. At the same time we will be ready to play a role in consolidation

    and in reinforcing our presence in high-growth markets, such as North

    America, if there is the right opportunity.

    GBC: You recently announced the successful completion of the subscription

    period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1 million) for your initiated capital

    measure with a volume of up to EUR 60.0 million. What was the background

    for this step and for what specific purposes are these financial resources

    to be used?

    Mr Musi: This capital increase has different objectives. First of all, we

    completed the strategic acquisitions of Metatron in 2021 and of Idro

    Meccanica at the beginning of 2022 financing with debt. So, with part of

    the proceeds, we are going to refinance these acquisitions at equity.

    Furthermore, we have decided to bolster our capital structure to be able to

    sustain further development.

    On top of the capital increase, there is the entry of a new minority but

    strategic shareholder, Itaca, which will support the majority shareholder,

    the Landi family, in sustaining the development of the group over the long

    term.

    GBC: As part of your capital measure, you also added a new well-known

    investor, Itaca / Tamburi, to your shareholder group. How should this new

    investor be classified in general (investment horizon, investment focus,

    etc.) and will it also support the long-term growth ambitions of your

    group?

    Mr Musi: Last March, the main shareholder, Girefin S.r.l., together with

    Gireimm S.p.A., announced an agreement for a strategic deal with Itaca

    Equity Holding, a leading Italian private equity company, backed by Tamburi

    Investment Partners and by major Italian family offices. The Landi family

    and Itaca have established a new controlling holding of Landi Renzo Group

    (Green by Definition), which in turn had entered into a subscription

    commitment of up to EUR 50 million.

    The majority will be maintained by the Landi family, but Itaca is an

    important and strategic shareholder that will support group transformation,

    bringing their know-how from both the financial and industrial sectors.

    They are strategic investors, looking at mid- to long-term value creation,

    such as is evinced by the history of Tamburi Investment Partners, who have

    a uniquely successful track record in working together with mid-sized

    companies and helping them to accelerate growth and value creation for all

    stakeholders.

    GBC: Based on your consolidated business figures, the Landi Renzo Group

    achieved an increase in consolidated turnover and EBITDA to EUR 241.99

    million (PY: EUR 142.50 million) and EUR 12.62 million (EUR 6.65 million)

    respectively in the past business year. How would you sum up the past

    financial year? Which particularly important goals were achieved?

    Mr Musi: These figures take only partially into consideration the SAFE&CEC

    consolidation and the Metatron acquisition. Moreover, they do not take into

    account our Indian figures with KLR. I'd say that as a group in 2021 we

    achieved about EUR 300 million in revenues and about EUR 23 million

    adjusted EBITDA. Nonetheless, 2021 was still impacted by the long wave of

    COVID, even if we had recovered from 2020, but it was mainly a strategic

    year for us because of the transformation we had started thanks to the

    acquisition of Metatron and Idro Meccanica. Thanks to these acquisitions we

    now have a full presence in the mid- and heavy-duty transportation segment,

    with a full range of gas and hydrogen components and, thanks to Idro

    Meccanica, we have a full range of hydrogen compressor solutions, with an

    installed base of about 150 hydrogen compressors already working on the

    market, which is on top of the installed base of 6,000 RNG and CNG

    compressors from SAFE&CEC.

    GBC: What can investors expect from the Landi Renzo Group in the current

    financial year 2022? What goals or targets have you set for yourself

    (corporate guidance)?

    Mr Musi: Considering the general situation, we have not released corporate

    guidance. By the way, we expected improving performance compared to 2021 in

    both the Green Transportation and Clean Tech Solution segments.

    GBC: Where do you see the Landi Renzo Group in the next three to five

    years, especially in terms of business regions, product range and business

    volume? What is your overall vision for your technology group?

    Mr Musi: Energy transition will be at the centre of international interest

    in the coming years, with a huge investment focus on decarbonisation. CNG,

    RNG and H2 will play an increasingly important role, as is becoming clearer

    day by day.

    Landi Renzo Group is a global player specialised in energy transition along

    the full value chain, aiming to become a global point of reference for RNG

    and hydrogen applications for green transportation and clean tech

    solutions. We expect a significant growth in volume, especially in mid- and

    heavy-duty and off-road applications as well as in the compressor markets

    for CNG, RNG and H2 and our goal is to strengthen our competitive

    positioning and market share, leveraging our innovative product portfolio

    and technical know-how as well as the strength of our brands and our global

    presence. We will also work on operational efficiency, keeping our capex

    stable thanks to the investments already made, with a focus on cash

    generation.

    I strongly believe Landi Renzo has a unique opportunity to be a strategic

    platform in energy transition, leveraging its cash-flow businesses to

    sustain future business growth, with strong opportunities for value

    creation for all our stakeholders.

    GBC: Mr Musi, thank you very much for the interview.

