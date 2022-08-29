 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

Anlass der Studie: Research study Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.

ISIN: IT0004210289

    Anlass der Studie: Research study (Initial Coverage)

    Empfehlung: Buy

    Kursziel: 0.98 EUR

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

    The specialist for alternative fuels and hydrogen/biogas infrastructures;

    Leading market positioning in alternative fuel systems and gas and hydrogen

    infrastructures; Strong market trend towards biomethane and hydrogen

    ensures high growth potential in gas/hydrogen mobility and infrastructure

    business of the technology group; Promising growth strategy should enable

    dynamic growth in revenue and earnings; Target price: 0.98 EUR; Rating: Buy

    Revenue and earnings development 2021

    The Landi Renzo Group's past financial year was characterised by

    significant growth, the first-time consolidation of the SAFE & CEC joint

    venture and the Metatron acquisition, as well as the ongoing corona

    pandemic.

    In the past financial year, the Landi Renzo Group was able to continue on

    its growth path with a dynamic increase in Group revenue of 69.9% to EUR

    241.99 million (PY: EUR 142.46 million). In particular, the first-time

    consolidation of the SAFE & CEC Group (infrastructure business; with

    revenue contribution through consolidation of EUR 69.08 million), after

    Landi Renzo had previously gained control over the joint venture (51.0%

    stake), led to this leap in growth. Adjusted for the consolidation effects

    of SAFE & CEC and the Metatron acquisition (revenue contribution through

    consolidation: EUR 6.10 million), there was a significant increase in

    revenue for the core business (Green Transportation), also on a comparable

    basis to the previous year, increasing by 17.1% to EUR 166.82 million. In

    terms of the regional distribution of revenues, the Landi Renzo Group

    generated 55.5% of its consolidated revenues of EUR 241.99 million in

    Europe in the past financial year. The remaining revenues were generated in

    North and South America (15.9%) and Asia and the rest of the world (28.6%).

    Through the acquisition of Metatron in the summer of 2021, Landi Renzo has

    significantly strengthened its Green Transportation segment in the area of

    gas and hydrogen technologies for the propulsion of medium and heavy-duty

    commercial vehicles (Mid & Heavy Duty) and at the same time significantly

    expanded its geographical presence and customer base in this business

    segment.

    Significant increases were also achieved at the operating result level.

    EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) adjusted for special and non-recurring costs rose

    significantly by 82.3% to EUR 14.61 million (previous year: EUR 8.02

    million) compared to the previous year. The same applies to the reported

    EBITDA, which jumped by 89.8% to EUR 12.62 million (previous year: EUR 6.65

    million). The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) increased by

    slightly to 6.0% (previous year: 5.6%). An even more positive margin

    development was countered by negative effects, mainly in the form of high

    material price inflation and supply chain problems, from the ongoing corona

    pandemic.

    The earnings contribution from the first-time full consolidation of the

    infrastructure business of SAFE & CEC (Adj. EBITDA contribution: EUR 7.40

    million) had a particularly positive effect on the operating result.

    Taking into account depreciation, financing and tax effects, the net result

    (after minority interests) for the past financial year was EUR -0.98

    million, which is a significant improvement over the previous year (PY: EUR

    -7.66 million). The net result was positively influenced by a positive

    consolidation gain from the fair value valuation of SAFE & CEC (EUR 8.80

    million).

    The company also announced that on a pro forma basis (i.e. assuming full

    consolidation of Metatron, SAFE & CEC, and the Indian JV for a full 12

    months), it would have achieved consolidated sales of EUR 297.8 million and

    adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) of EUR 22.3 million in the past financial

    year. The Clean Tech Solutions business segment accounted for more than

    30.0% of this revenue.

    Furthermore, in August of this year, the company announced the successful

    completion of their subscription period (subscribed volume: EUR 57.1

    million) for its initiated capital measure with a volume of up to EUR 60.0

    million. With the help of this cash inflow, the company refinanced

    acquisitions (Metatron, Idro Meccanica) and, at the same time, strengthened

    its capital structure in order to advance the further growth-oriented

    development of the company. In the course of this capital increase, a new

    strategic shareholder, Itaca/Tamburi, was added to the shareholder base to

    support the majority shareholder, the Landi family, in the long-term

    development of the company. The current CEO, Christiano Musi, also

    participated in the capital increase as a co-investor.

    Overall, the Landi Renzo Group succeeded in returning to its growth path

    last year and benefited from significant recovery effects in its core

    business. The first-time consolidation of their infrastructure business

    clearly boosted their revenue and earnings situation. The negative

    influences of the still ongoing corona pandemic has stood in the way of an

    even more positive operational development. On a strategic level, the

    company has also significantly expanded its product portfolio with gas and

    hydrogen solutions through the targeted acquisitions of Metatron and Idro

    Meccanica, thereby substantially strengthening its market position. In

    addition, the previously installed base of gas compressors (>6,000) was

    increased by around 150 hydrogen compressors as part of their inorganic

    growth.

    Revenues and earnings forecasts

    The Landi Renzo Group generally pursues a growth-oriented corporate

    strategy. Key elements of this strategy are the further expansion of the

    two divisions 'Green Transportation' and 'Clean Tech Solutions'.

    In the core business 'Green Transportation' (components and systems for gas

    and hydrogen mobility), growth is to be driven forward with the help of an

    increased focus on emerging markets, such as India with strong growth in

    gas mobility in this region and new markets. In addition, the Group intends

    to strongly expand segment growth by expanding its business in the field of

    gas and hydrogen mobility for medium and heavy trucks (the so-called Mid &

    Heavy Duty segment). Market experts see a high growth potential for gas and

    hydrogen technologies in this niche in particular, as gas-related

    technologies in this area represent the only practicable alternative to

    traditional diesel-powered trucks to date.

    In the second division, 'Clean Tech Solutions' (compressor solutions for

    infrastructures), the company aims to further expand its infrastructure

    business with a focus on natural gas, biogas and hydrogen infrastructures

    (including biogas and hydrogen filling stations, etc.). The expansion of

    the compressor installation base associated with the compressor business

    should also significantly increase the related high-margin maintenance and

    service revenues and thus lead to lucrative recurring after-sales revenues.

    M&As are also an important factor in the company's strategy. The company

    always keeps the option open to expand or strengthen its technological

    competence and customer base as well as its geographical presence through

    targeted transactions.

    For the current business year, Landi Renzo expects improvements in

    consolidated sales and earnings compared to the previous year. Despite this

    merely qualitative outlook for the current business period, the technology

    company has published a long-term sales and earnings plan (new Business

    Plan 2022 to 2025). According to this, the technology group expects average

    annual revenue growth of 15.0% (CAGR) and double-digit EBITDA growth of

    25.0% (CAGR) until 2025, whereby inorganic growth effects are not included

    in this planning.

    In Q1 2022, the company already achieved significant growth in revenue

    (+100.1% to EUR 66.90 million) and EBITDA (+350.0% to EUR 1.80 million) and

    thus already achieved a positive opening quarter. According to our

    estimates, the order backlog in the Clean Tech Solutions segment amounted

    to around EUR 85.0 million at the end of the first quarter and thus

    provided a good starting point for further growth.

    Against the background of this good positioning, the high innovative

    strength and the promising growth strategy of the company, we also expect

    dynamic sales development in the coming years. Both the 'Green

    Transportation' segment and the 'Clean Tech Solutions' business field

    should be able to record significant sales growth in the future due to

    their strong market positions. Accordingly, we expect an increase in

    revenue to EUR 287.74 million (previous year: EUR 241.99 million) for the

    current financial year. For the following financial years 2023 and 2024, we

    expect a further increase in revenue to EUR 323.88 million and EUR 357.17

    million respectively.

    Parallel to their dynamic growth in revenue, we expect significant

    improvements in earnings in the coming years. Significant earnings growth

    should be achieved primarily through the increased expansion of the

    components and systems business for medium and heavy trucks and the

    expansion of their infrastructure business (primarily thanks to the high-

    margin after-sales business) since these business areas generally have

    significantly higher margins than the previous core business (improved

    revenue mix). In addition, we assume that the high scalability of the

    business model and expected volume effects will lead to a disproportionate

    increase in future earnings at all earnings levels. In addition, we expect

    significant synergy effects from the integration of the companies acquired

    in the past and from the even closer integration of the complementary

    business areas, which should also significantly boost future earnings

    development. According to its own information, Landi Renzo expects annual

    savings of EUR 6.00 to 7.00 million from the group integration of the

    acquired companies. Furthermore, expected price adjustments due to higher

    procurement prices should also positively influence their future margin

    development.

    Specifically, we calculate an EBITDA of EUR 16.77 million for the current

    financial year. In the following financial years 2024 and 2025, a further

    increase in earnings to EUR 30.61 million and EUR 38.50 million

    respectively should be possible due to the onset of economies of scale/

    volume effects, synergies and a further improvement in the revenue mix. In

    parallel, we expect a gradual increase in the EBITDA margin from 5.2% in

    2021 to 10.8% in 2024.

    Overall, we believe that the Landi Renzo Group is well positioned in both

    business segments to benefit from the growth area of 'Green Mobility' and

    the increased investments in gas and hydrogen infrastructures (due to the

    biogas and hydrogen boom). This should enable the company to dynamically

    continue on its growth path and achieve a disproportionately high

    development of earnings.

