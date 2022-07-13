 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

13.07.2022 - 10:02 Uhr Kommentieren
  dpa

Anlass der Studie: Research Report Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

    Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

    Empfehlung: BUY

    Kursziel: 9.15 EUR

    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

    - Stage 2b of the trial for approval in the USA is currently ongoing

    - Billing code by the American Medical Association is available

    - Break-even expected from 2024

    In the past financial year 2021, MagForce AG continued or resumed the

    planned European roll-out for the treatment of malignant brain tumours

    (glioblastoma). The four NanoActivator devices currently installed in

    Germany and Poland are to be supplemented by a further site in Spain. In

    September 2021, an agreement was signed in this regard with the Spanish

    clinic Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado (CHIP). Once all approvals

    have been obtained, the first commercial treatments are to take place in

    Spain from the second half of the current financial year 2022.

    In the past financial year 2021, the treatment of glioblastoma in the four

    active treatment centres was also affected by the pandemic-related closure

    measures. The resulting decline in patient enquiries led to a decrease in

    sales revenue to EUR 0.35 million (previous year: EUR 0.62 million). Due to

    the unchanged low level of revenues, the earnings picture remains negative.

    EBIT amounted to EUR -6.74 million (previous year's adjusted EBIT: EUR

    -6.93 million).

    Another relevant step towards market approval was achieved in the

    indication area of prostate cancer. After the successful completion of the

    penultimate stage 2a of the pivotal study had been announced at the

    beginning of 2021, the final study protocol was submitted by the FDA in

    December 2021. This enabled the company to start the final stage of the

    pivotal US trial-stage 2b. In stage 2b, which is now underway, the results

    of the previous stage are to be confirmed in up to 100 patients. The trial

    is currently being conducted at MagForce's own centres in San Antonio,

    Seattle and Sarasota. Another important step for approval in the USA is the

    approval of the American Medical Association (AMA) billing code obtained in

    April 2022. This will provide the basis for Medicare to cover the costs of

    the clinical trial and for price negotiations with payers after successful

    approval.

    Reimbursement approval for study patients has been granted and CPT codes

    for commercial patients are also in place. This means that MagForce will be

    reimbursed already whilst treating patients in the study. This guarantees

    the smooth reimbursement transition from the study to commercial

    treatments.

    MagForce expects FDA filing for approval in the USA at the turn of

    2022/2023. As the current study is being conducted at MagForce's own

    centres, a seamless transition to commercialisation can be assumed. For the

    current financial year 2022, however, we are assuming very low treatment

    revenues for prostate cancer treatment, which are related to the cost

    coverage of the clinical trial by Medicare. Only in the coming financial

    years should the very high revenue potential of this indication area become

    visible. In the indication area of glioblastoma, we assume a further

    expansion of the treatment centres and a corresponding increase in the

    number of treatments in the coming financial years. This should also take

    place against the background of the expected abolition of the corona

    restrictions.

    Within the framework of our forecast model, MagForce AG should be able to

    break even at all earnings levels from the 2024 financial year onwards. On

    this basis, we have a target price of EUR9.15 within the framework of our

    DCF valuation model and we continue to assign a BUY rating.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24589.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstraße 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

    http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    Date and time of completion of the study: 12.07.2022 (4:16 pm)

    Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:00 am)

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

