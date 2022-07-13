 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Anlass der Studie: Research Report Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 9.15 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

- Stage 2b of the trial for approval in the USA is currently ongoing

- Billing code by the American Medical Association is available

- Break-even expected from 2024

In the past financial year 2021, MagForce AG continued or resumed the

planned European roll-out for the treatment of malignant brain tumours

(glioblastoma). The four NanoActivator devices currently installed in

Germany and Poland are to be supplemented by a further site in Spain. In

September 2021, an agreement was signed in this regard with the Spanish

clinic Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado (CHIP). Once all approvals

have been obtained, the first commercial treatments are to take place in

Spain from the second half of the current financial year 2022.

In the past financial year 2021, the treatment of glioblastoma in the four

active treatment centres was also affected by the pandemic-related closure

measures. The resulting decline in patient enquiries led to a decrease in

sales revenue to EUR 0.35 million (previous year: EUR 0.62 million). Due to

the unchanged low level of revenues, the earnings picture remains negative.

EBIT amounted to EUR -6.74 million (previous year's adjusted EBIT: EUR

-6.93 million).

Another relevant step towards market approval was achieved in the

indication area of prostate cancer. After the successful completion of the

penultimate stage 2a of the pivotal study had been announced at the

beginning of 2021, the final study protocol was submitted by the FDA in

December 2021. This enabled the company to start the final stage of the

pivotal US trial-stage 2b. In stage 2b, which is now underway, the results

of the previous stage are to be confirmed in up to 100 patients. The trial

is currently being conducted at MagForce's own centres in San Antonio,

Seattle and Sarasota. Another important step for approval in the USA is the

approval of the American Medical Association (AMA) billing code obtained in

April 2022. This will provide the basis for Medicare to cover the costs of

the clinical trial and for price negotiations with payers after successful

approval.

Reimbursement approval for study patients has been granted and CPT codes

for commercial patients are also in place. This means that MagForce will be

reimbursed already whilst treating patients in the study. This guarantees

the smooth reimbursement transition from the study to commercial

treatments.

MagForce expects FDA filing for approval in the USA at the turn of

2022/2023. As the current study is being conducted at MagForce's own

centres, a seamless transition to commercialisation can be assumed. For the

current financial year 2022, however, we are assuming very low treatment

revenues for prostate cancer treatment, which are related to the cost

coverage of the clinical trial by Medicare. Only in the coming financial

years should the very high revenue potential of this indication area become

visible. In the indication area of glioblastoma, we assume a further

expansion of the treatment centres and a corresponding increase in the

number of treatments in the coming financial years. This should also take

place against the background of the expected abolition of the corona

restrictions.

Within the framework of our forecast model, MagForce AG should be able to

break even at all earnings levels from the 2024 financial year onwards. On

this basis, we have a target price of EUR9.15 within the framework of our

DCF valuation model and we continue to assign a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/24589.pdf

Date and time of completion of the study: 12.07.2022 (4:16 pm)

Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 13.07.2022 (10:00 am)

