 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): suspended

MagForce AG unexpectedly files for insolvency; price target and rating
suspended
In an announcement dated 26.07.2022, MagForce AG informed the capital
market, to our complete surprise, that it intends to file for insolvency
proceedings due to insolvency. According to the company's announcement,
this had become necessary after reorganisation measures had not led to the
desired cost savings.
Even though the company has not yet been able to generate any significant
cash inflows from its operating business due to the fact that it has not
yet received approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA, the
management has so far succeeded in securing external financing. In 2018, a
financing agreement was reached with the EIB (European Investment Bank) for
an amount of EUR35 million. In addition, there was an agreement with
Yorkville Advisors and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. to issue convertible
bonds. After the balance sheet date of 31 December 2021, MagForce AG had
issued bearer bonds to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited in the
amount of EUR 3.5 million. We had assumed that further financing would be
raised and had assumed the continued existence of the company in our
valuation. In the recently published Annual Report 2021, the company had
also pointed out that a financial plan had been drawn up on the basis of
the available credit lines, according to which the business activity can be
financed for the financial years 2022 and 2023. Therefore, the current
insolvency announcement is completely surprising.
According to the company's statement, talks are currently being held with
investors in order to restructure the operative business and the balance
sheet. It is also currently being examined whether insolvency applications
need to be filed for the subsidiaries.
Due to the surprising insolvency announcement, we are suspending our price
target and our rating for the time being until we have further information
on the future of MagForce AG.
Bitte bleiben Sie fair und halten Sie sich an unsere Community Richtlinien sowie unsere Netiquette. Sie können wochentags von 8 bis 18 Uhr kommentieren, wenn Sie angemeldeter Handelsblatt-Online-Leser sind. Die Inhalte sind bis zu sieben Tage nach Erscheinen kommentierbar. Wir behalten uns vor, Leserkommentare, die auf Handelsblatt Online und auf unser Facebook-Fanpage eingehen, gekürzt und multimedial zu verbreiten.