 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): suspended

27.07.2022 - 16:51 Uhr Kommentieren
financing agreement was reached with the EIB

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG

ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

    Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

    Empfehlung: suspended

    Kursziel: suspended

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Cosmin Filker

    MagForce AG unexpectedly files for insolvency; price target and rating

    suspended

    In an announcement dated 26.07.2022, MagForce AG informed the capital

    market, to our complete surprise, that it intends to file for insolvency

    proceedings due to insolvency. According to the company's announcement,

    this had become necessary after reorganisation measures had not led to the

    desired cost savings.

    Even though the company has not yet been able to generate any significant

    cash inflows from its operating business due to the fact that it has not

    yet received approval for the treatment of prostate cancer in the USA, the

    management has so far succeeded in securing external financing. In 2018, a

    financing agreement was reached with the EIB (European Investment Bank) for

    an amount of EUR35 million. In addition, there was an agreement with

    Yorkville Advisors and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. to issue convertible

    bonds. After the balance sheet date of 31 December 2021, MagForce AG had

    issued bearer bonds to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited in the

    amount of EUR 3.5 million. We had assumed that further financing would be

    raised and had assumed the continued existence of the company in our

    valuation. In the recently published Annual Report 2021, the company had

    also pointed out that a financial plan had been drawn up on the basis of

    the available credit lines, according to which the business activity can be

    financed for the financial years 2022 and 2023. Therefore, the current

    insolvency announcement is completely surprising.

    According to the company's statement, talks are currently being held with

    investors in order to restructure the operative business and the balance

    sheet. It is also currently being examined whether insolvency applications

    need to be filed for the subsidiaries.

    Due to the surprising insolvency announcement, we are suspending our price

    target and our rating for the time being until we have further information

    on the future of MagForce AG.

