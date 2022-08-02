 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Anlass der Studie: Research study Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 5.75 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

2021 financial year with significant revenue and earnings increases

completed; Significant increase in revenue and earnings also expected for

the current financial year 2022; The successful growth strategy and the

very scalable business model should lead to a disproportionately earnings

development; Target price: EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40); Rating: BUY

According to published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI)

achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 with growth of around

80.0% to EUR 252.17 million (PY: EUR 140.22 million). The strong growth in

the fourth quarter in particular contributed to their high revenue growth

(Q4 2021: EUR 80.2 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which

was also the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and earnings in the

company's history to date. The main growth driver has been the advertising

software platform business on the supply side which, in recent years, has

built up a strong SDK base with direct integration in over 20,000 apps,

many of which come from the premium sector and have a large reach, enabling

MGI to reach more than two billion mobile end users, according to its own

figures. Accordingly, MGI is now one of the top five providers in the

mobile advertising market when it comes to reach and is also the leading

provider when it comes to traffic quality, according to Pixalate's Mobile

Seller Trust Index. This exceeded the company's guidance (revenue of EUR

234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million) and also our revenue estimate (GBCe:

EUR 234.15 million).

Even stronger growth was achieved at the earnings level. Compared to the

previous year, EBITDA grew very dynamically by around 145.0% to EUR 65.04

million (previous year: EUR 26.55 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off

effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), increased by

144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR 29.55 million). This means

that the company's earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.0 million to

EUR 70.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (adjusted EBITDA: EUR

65.71 million) were also exceeded.

MGI also expects to continue its dynamic growth course in the current

financial year 2022. Thus, despite the macroeconomic trends, management

expects to significantly increase revenue in a range of EUR 295.0 million

to EUR 315.0 million. At the earnings level, adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)

of between EUR 83.0 million and EUR 93.0 million should be achieved.

In our last research report on the MGI Q1 figures, we confirmed our

previously raised revenue and earnings forecasts due to the strong first

quarter, the promising growth strategy and the unchanged outlook. For the

current financial year 2022, we continue to expect revenues of EUR 307.22

million and EBITDA of EUR 87.52 million. For the following financial years

2023 and 2024, we are conservatively adjusting our previous estimates

downwards due to the current recessionary trends and the latest news from

the advertising market. We now expect revenues of EUR 345.11 million

(previously: EUR 377.76 million) and EUR 402.55 million (previously: EUR

473.08 million). With regard to EBITDA, we expect EUR 96.05 million

(previously: EUR 116.94 million) and EUR 115.80 million (previously: EUR

147.33 million).

Overall, MGI's good market position should enable it to continue to grow

very dynamically and highly profitably as an ad tech platform with its own

games content. While the company has built up a strong position on the

supply side in recent years, with a strong SDK base in the premium mobile

app sector, the demand side is to be significantly strengthened in the

future. With the recently acquired Contextual Mobile Demand Side Platform

'Dataseat', the company has acquired an important building block for this.

As a result of the acquisition, the management would like to concentrate on

organic growth for the time being, but does not completely rule out further

acquisitions if the right opportunities arise. Due to the high scalability

of the business model and the expected efficiency gains tob e achieved

through the close interlinking of the business areas, the group's

profitability should remain at a high level in the future.

In addition, MGI is very well positioned with a liquidity estimated by us

at the end of H1 2022 of around EUR 130 million (including credit lines)

after the last earn-out payments for KingsIsle and can thus both seize

investment opportunities and comfortably cushion a possible recession. The

leverage ratio, which we estimate to be around 3.5x due to the cash-out in

Q2 2022, should also fall to below 3.0 in the medium term due to the

positive cash flow and expected EBITDA growth. In our view, the market

should have already priced in the debt, so we see a potential catalyst in a

possible reduction in the leverage ratio in the coming 12 months.

Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have lowered our target

price to EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40) per share due to our reduced

forecasts for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and the associated lower

starting point for the subsequent estimation periods. Higher capital costs

(increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% instead of 0.40%) have

also had the effect of reducing the price target. The so-called 'roll-over

effect' (price target related to the following financial year 2023 instead

of 2022) counteracted an even stronger price target reduction. In view of

the current share price level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see

significant upside potential. The results of our peer group analysis (see

p. 18) also support our assessment of the attractiveness and price

potential of the MGI share.

