 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

02.08.2022 - 10:31 Uhr
Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE

ISIN: MT0000580101

    Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)

    Empfehlung: BUY

    Kursziel: 5.75 EUR

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

    2021 financial year with significant revenue and earnings increases

    completed; Significant increase in revenue and earnings also expected for

    the current financial year 2022; The successful growth strategy and the

    very scalable business model should lead to a disproportionately earnings

    development; Target price: EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40); Rating: BUY

    According to published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI)

    achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 with growth of around

    80.0% to EUR 252.17 million (PY: EUR 140.22 million). The strong growth in

    the fourth quarter in particular contributed to their high revenue growth

    (Q4 2021: EUR 80.2 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which

    was also the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and earnings in the

    company's history to date. The main growth driver has been the advertising

    software platform business on the supply side which, in recent years, has

    built up a strong SDK base with direct integration in over 20,000 apps,

    many of which come from the premium sector and have a large reach, enabling

    MGI to reach more than two billion mobile end users, according to its own

    figures. Accordingly, MGI is now one of the top five providers in the

    mobile advertising market when it comes to reach and is also the leading

    provider when it comes to traffic quality, according to Pixalate's Mobile

    Seller Trust Index. This exceeded the company's guidance (revenue of EUR

    234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million) and also our revenue estimate (GBCe:

    EUR 234.15 million).

    Even stronger growth was achieved at the earnings level. Compared to the

    previous year, EBITDA grew very dynamically by around 145.0% to EUR 65.04

    million (previous year: EUR 26.55 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off

    effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), increased by

    144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR 29.55 million). This means

    that the company's earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.0 million to

    EUR 70.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (adjusted EBITDA: EUR

    65.71 million) were also exceeded.

    MGI also expects to continue its dynamic growth course in the current

    financial year 2022. Thus, despite the macroeconomic trends, management

    expects to significantly increase revenue in a range of EUR 295.0 million

    to EUR 315.0 million. At the earnings level, adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)

    of between EUR 83.0 million and EUR 93.0 million should be achieved.

    In our last research report on the MGI Q1 figures, we confirmed our

    previously raised revenue and earnings forecasts due to the strong first

    quarter, the promising growth strategy and the unchanged outlook. For the

    current financial year 2022, we continue to expect revenues of EUR 307.22

    million and EBITDA of EUR 87.52 million. For the following financial years

    2023 and 2024, we are conservatively adjusting our previous estimates

    downwards due to the current recessionary trends and the latest news from

    the advertising market. We now expect revenues of EUR 345.11 million

    (previously: EUR 377.76 million) and EUR 402.55 million (previously: EUR

    473.08 million). With regard to EBITDA, we expect EUR 96.05 million

    (previously: EUR 116.94 million) and EUR 115.80 million (previously: EUR

    147.33 million).

    Overall, MGI's good market position should enable it to continue to grow

    very dynamically and highly profitably as an ad tech platform with its own

    games content. While the company has built up a strong position on the

    supply side in recent years, with a strong SDK base in the premium mobile

    app sector, the demand side is to be significantly strengthened in the

    future. With the recently acquired Contextual Mobile Demand Side Platform

    'Dataseat', the company has acquired an important building block for this.

    As a result of the acquisition, the management would like to concentrate on

    organic growth for the time being, but does not completely rule out further

    acquisitions if the right opportunities arise. Due to the high scalability

    of the business model and the expected efficiency gains tob e achieved

    through the close interlinking of the business areas, the group's

    profitability should remain at a high level in the future.

    In addition, MGI is very well positioned with a liquidity estimated by us

    at the end of H1 2022 of around EUR 130 million (including credit lines)

    after the last earn-out payments for KingsIsle and can thus both seize

    investment opportunities and comfortably cushion a possible recession. The

    leverage ratio, which we estimate to be around 3.5x due to the cash-out in

    Q2 2022, should also fall to below 3.0 in the medium term due to the

    positive cash flow and expected EBITDA growth. In our view, the market

    should have already priced in the debt, so we see a potential catalyst in a

    possible reduction in the leverage ratio in the coming 12 months.

    Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have lowered our target

    price to EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40) per share due to our reduced

    forecasts for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and the associated lower

    starting point for the subsequent estimation periods. Higher capital costs

    (increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% instead of 0.40%) have

    also had the effect of reducing the price target. The so-called 'roll-over

    effect' (price target related to the following financial year 2023 instead

    of 2022) counteracted an even stronger price target reduction. In view of

    the current share price level, we continue to issue a 'buy' rating and see

    significant upside potential. The results of our peer group analysis (see

    p. 18) also support our assessment of the attractiveness and price

    potential of the MGI share.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24719.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstrasse 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    Date (time) of completion: 01/08/2022 (12:42)

    Date (time) of first distribution: 02/08/2022 (10:30)

