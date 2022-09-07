 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

07.09.2022
Media and Games Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE

ISIN: MT0000580101

    Anlass der Studie: Research Note

    Empfehlung: BUY

    Kursziel: 5.75 EUR

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

    H1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging

    market environment; solid financial performance through platform-based

    business model; GBC estimates and target price maintained after

    confirmation of corporate guidance

    Business development in the HY1 2022

    Media and Games (MGI) announced its half-year figures for the current

    financial year on 31 August 2022. According to these figures, the ad-tech

    platform group was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first

    six months of the current financial year despite challenging general

    conditions that have led to a slowdown in the growth of the advertising

    industry. Compared to the same period of the previous year, digital group

    revenues increased significantly by 32.0% to EUR 143.93 million (HY1 2021:

    EUR 109.05 million).

    This was due to strong organic growth effects in both advertising segments

    (Demand Side Platforms - DSP, Supply Side Platforms - SSP). In addition,

    inorganic growth effects as a result of the M&As carried out (especially

    AxesInMotion and Smaato) also contributed significantly to the positive

    revenue trend. The growth achieved was also reflected in a significant

    expansion of the software client base (so-called Total Software Clients

    with an annual turnover of more than USD 100,000), which had risen to more

    than 500 software clients by the end of the second quarter (31/12/2021: 400

    software clients). In the second quarter alone, 34 new software clients

    were acquired for the ad-tech platform.

    In parallel to their positive revenue development, the consolidated

    operating result (EBITDA) also increased significantly by 38.6% to EUR

    36.91 million (HY1 2021: EUR 26.63 million) compared to the same period of

    the previous year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted

    EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 38.60

    million, which increased by around 34.5% compared to the same period of the

    previous year (HY1 2021: EUR 28.70 million). In terms of profitability, the

    adjusted EBITDA margin thus improved to 26.8% (HY1 2021: 26.3%).

    At the net level, MGI confirmed the high level of the previous year in the

    first six months of the current financial year with a net result (after

    minorities) of EUR 5.59 million (HY1 2021: EUR 5.64 million). An even more

    positive development of the result was offset by significantly higher

    depreciation (especially PPA depreciation) and interest expenses from bonds

    issued.

    Business development in Q2 2022

    The steady dynamic growth of the technology company is also particularly

    evident in the quarterly view. After a pleasing first quarter, MGI

    continued on its growth path with high growth momentum in the second

    quarter of the current financial year, with a 36.7% increase in

    consolidated sales to EUR 78.06 million (Q2 2021: EUR 57.12 million). About

    half of the increase in turnover was the result of organic growth effects,

    despite a weaker market environment that became apparent in the course of

    the second quarter.

    According to the company, both business segments contributed to the dynamic

    increase in Group turnover with high revenue growth. For example, the

    previously smaller Demand Side Segment (DSP), with a year-on-year revenue

    increase of 104.0%, significantly drove the growth of the business segment.

    Organic revenue growth accounted for 76.0% of this, driven by scaling

    software clients with innovative advertising products such as ATOM and

    Moments A. I. was achieved.

    The Supply Side segment also achieved strong quarterly revenue growth with

    a year-on-year increase of 32.0%. 14.0% of this growth was organic and

    resulted from more than 25 additional publishers/software customers and

    content updates in the games portfolio. The remaining growth effects were

    based on inorganic growth as a result of the acquisitions of Smaato and

    AxesInMotion.

    At the operating result level, significant increases were also achieved in

    line with the positive development of turnover. Compared to the same

    quarter of the previous year, EBITDA grew significantly by 37.8% to EUR

    20.04 million (Q2 2021: EUR 14.54 million) and thus slightly stronger than

    the development of turnover. In parallel, the EBITDA margin improved

    slightly to 25.7% (Q2 2021: 25.5%). Group EBITDA adjusted for special

    effects (e.g. M&A costs) also increased significantly by 37.9% to EUR 21.10

    million (Q2 2021: EUR 15.30 million) compared to the same quarter of the

    previous year. In the same step, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to

    27.0% (Q2 2021: 26.8%).

    Against the background of the positive company performance and the good

    positioning of the technology group, MGI's management has decided to

    confirm the guidance previously raised with the AxesInMotion acquisition.

    MGI therefore continues to expect consolidated revenues in a range of EUR

    295.0 million to EUR 315.0 million and adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) in a

    range of EUR 83.0 million to EUR 93.0 million for the current financial

    year 2022.

    All in all, the development of turnover and results in the first half of

    2022 was satisfactory. Despite the more difficult general conditions, the

    company managed to keep up the pace of growth. A solid performance was

    achieved in terms of earnings development.

    Forecast and evaluation

    In view of their convincing half-year development, the promising growth

    strategy of the Group and the confirmed corporate guidance, we have also

    maintained our previous forecasts for the current financial year and the

    following years.

    Overall, we continue to see the MGI Group well positioned to grow

    dynamically with its ad-tech platform and its own first-party data from

    games content. Here, the technology company should be able to benefit from

    its strong positioning as a programmatic digital advertising platform with

    a focus on the (stable) digital entertainment and games sector, especially

    in a more difficult environment. In addition, the innovative advertising

    products, such as ATOM and Moments A.I., and the Dataseat acquisition

    should enable the company to take advantage of the opportunities arising

    from changes in the advertising industry (disappearance of identifiers,

    etc.) and thus further expand its market position. In addition, we expect

    that the increased integration of the most recent M&As (Dataseat,

    AxesInMotion) will generate significant synergy effects within the Group

    and thus also boost future revenue and earnings development.

    Against the background of our unchanged sales and earnings forecasts, we

    hereby confirm our previous price target of EUR 5.75 per share. In view of

    the current price level, we continue to give the share a 'buy' rating and

    see significant upside potential.

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    Date (time) of completion: 06/09/2022 (17:01)

    Date (time) of first distribution: 07/09/2022 (10:00)

    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY"

