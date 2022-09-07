 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Media and Games Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 5.75 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

H1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging

market environment; solid financial performance through platform-based

business model; GBC estimates and target price maintained after

confirmation of corporate guidance

Business development in the HY1 2022

Media and Games (MGI) announced its half-year figures for the current

financial year on 31 August 2022. According to these figures, the ad-tech

platform group was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first

six months of the current financial year despite challenging general

conditions that have led to a slowdown in the growth of the advertising

industry. Compared to the same period of the previous year, digital group

revenues increased significantly by 32.0% to EUR 143.93 million (HY1 2021:

EUR 109.05 million).

This was due to strong organic growth effects in both advertising segments

(Demand Side Platforms - DSP, Supply Side Platforms - SSP). In addition,

inorganic growth effects as a result of the M&As carried out (especially

AxesInMotion and Smaato) also contributed significantly to the positive

revenue trend. The growth achieved was also reflected in a significant

expansion of the software client base (so-called Total Software Clients

with an annual turnover of more than USD 100,000), which had risen to more

than 500 software clients by the end of the second quarter (31/12/2021: 400

software clients). In the second quarter alone, 34 new software clients

were acquired for the ad-tech platform.

In parallel to their positive revenue development, the consolidated

operating result (EBITDA) also increased significantly by 38.6% to EUR

36.91 million (HY1 2021: EUR 26.63 million) compared to the same period of

the previous year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted

EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 38.60

million, which increased by around 34.5% compared to the same period of the

previous year (HY1 2021: EUR 28.70 million). In terms of profitability, the

adjusted EBITDA margin thus improved to 26.8% (HY1 2021: 26.3%).

At the net level, MGI confirmed the high level of the previous year in the

first six months of the current financial year with a net result (after

minorities) of EUR 5.59 million (HY1 2021: EUR 5.64 million). An even more

positive development of the result was offset by significantly higher

depreciation (especially PPA depreciation) and interest expenses from bonds

issued.

Business development in Q2 2022

The steady dynamic growth of the technology company is also particularly

evident in the quarterly view. After a pleasing first quarter, MGI

continued on its growth path with high growth momentum in the second

quarter of the current financial year, with a 36.7% increase in

consolidated sales to EUR 78.06 million (Q2 2021: EUR 57.12 million). About

half of the increase in turnover was the result of organic growth effects,

despite a weaker market environment that became apparent in the course of

the second quarter.

According to the company, both business segments contributed to the dynamic

increase in Group turnover with high revenue growth. For example, the

previously smaller Demand Side Segment (DSP), with a year-on-year revenue

increase of 104.0%, significantly drove the growth of the business segment.

Organic revenue growth accounted for 76.0% of this, driven by scaling

software clients with innovative advertising products such as ATOM and

Moments A. I. was achieved.

The Supply Side segment also achieved strong quarterly revenue growth with

a year-on-year increase of 32.0%. 14.0% of this growth was organic and

resulted from more than 25 additional publishers/software customers and

content updates in the games portfolio. The remaining growth effects were

based on inorganic growth as a result of the acquisitions of Smaato and

AxesInMotion.

At the operating result level, significant increases were also achieved in

line with the positive development of turnover. Compared to the same

quarter of the previous year, EBITDA grew significantly by 37.8% to EUR

20.04 million (Q2 2021: EUR 14.54 million) and thus slightly stronger than

the development of turnover. In parallel, the EBITDA margin improved

slightly to 25.7% (Q2 2021: 25.5%). Group EBITDA adjusted for special

effects (e.g. M&A costs) also increased significantly by 37.9% to EUR 21.10

million (Q2 2021: EUR 15.30 million) compared to the same quarter of the

previous year. In the same step, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to

27.0% (Q2 2021: 26.8%).

Against the background of the positive company performance and the good

positioning of the technology group, MGI's management has decided to

confirm the guidance previously raised with the AxesInMotion acquisition.

MGI therefore continues to expect consolidated revenues in a range of EUR

295.0 million to EUR 315.0 million and adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) in a

range of EUR 83.0 million to EUR 93.0 million for the current financial

year 2022.

All in all, the development of turnover and results in the first half of

2022 was satisfactory. Despite the more difficult general conditions, the

company managed to keep up the pace of growth. A solid performance was

achieved in terms of earnings development.

Forecast and evaluation

In view of their convincing half-year development, the promising growth

strategy of the Group and the confirmed corporate guidance, we have also

maintained our previous forecasts for the current financial year and the

following years.

Overall, we continue to see the MGI Group well positioned to grow

dynamically with its ad-tech platform and its own first-party data from

games content. Here, the technology company should be able to benefit from

its strong positioning as a programmatic digital advertising platform with

a focus on the (stable) digital entertainment and games sector, especially

in a more difficult environment. In addition, the innovative advertising

products, such as ATOM and Moments A.I., and the Dataseat acquisition

should enable the company to take advantage of the opportunities arising

from changes in the advertising industry (disappearance of identifiers,

etc.) and thus further expand its market position. In addition, we expect

that the increased integration of the most recent M&As (Dataseat,

AxesInMotion) will generate significant synergy effects within the Group

and thus also boost future revenue and earnings development.

Against the background of our unchanged sales and earnings forecasts, we

hereby confirm our previous price target of EUR 5.75 per share. In view of

the current price level, we continue to give the share a 'buy' rating and

see significant upside potential.

