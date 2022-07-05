 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

05.07.2022
Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG

ISIN: DE0005570808

    Empfehlung: Hold

    Kursziel: 17.20 EUR

    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

    Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

    - Germany's 'greenest' bank with new record figures in 2021

    - Solid and stable business model should prove itself in the crisis

    scenario

    - Target price reduction as a result of the increased cost of capital due

    to the rise in interest rates

    In the past financial year 2021, UmweltBank AG significantly expanded its

    business activities. With a view to its core business, the granting of

    loans for ecological purposes, the credit institution achieved a

    significant expansion of the outstanding loan volume by 10% to EUR 3,072.52

    million (31.12.2020: EUR 2,792.66 million). High demand was achieved in all

    sectors (solar, wind energy, real estate) and relevant market shares were

    also secured. In the photovoltaic sector, for example, a market share of

    20.5% was achieved in the financing of systems (systems larger than 250

    kWp). In the financing of wind turbines, the market share was 4.7%.

    With the expansion of the lending business, interest income was 2.6 %

    higher than in the previous year at EUR 70.90 million (previous year: EUR

    69.08 million). In the past business year, the conditions for borrowers

    improved further. On the interest expense side, UmweltBank AG also

    benefited from the low interest rates as well as from the favourable GLRG

    financing, so that the interest result of EUR 63.24 million (previous year:

    EUR 52.10 million) was 21.4 % higher than in the previous year. In addition

    to the core business, net commission income and net trading income also

    increased significantly to EUR9.42 million (previous year: EUR5.15

    million). Both the fund business and the investment business contributed to

    this.

    Against this backdrop, the fact that the pre-tax result (before allocation

    to the fund for general banking risks) of EUR 38.09 million (previous year:

    EUR 37.85 million) was only a slight increase on the previous year's figure

    is due to the rise in operating costs. General administrative expenses

    climbed to EUR 33.67 million (previous year: EUR 27.07 million), on the one

    hand due to the further increase in personnel and, on the other hand, due

    to a higher allocation to deposit protection after the insolvency of the

    Greensill Group. The insolvency of the Greensill Group reduced the deposit

    insurance portfolio by around EUR 3.5 billion The constant development of

    results is also due to the discontinuation of special income which, in

    2020, had led to extraordinarily high other income in the amount of EUR

    6.35 million stemming from the termination of a legal dispute. In the 2021

    financial year, other income in the amount of EUR 0.21 million was

    reported.

    In balance sheet terms, UmweltBank AG has an above-average equity base

    compared to the rest of the sector. Following the successful capital

    increase of EUR 73.08 million in October 2021, equity improved visibly to

    EUR 245.12 million (31.12.2020: EUR 162.89 million). The regulatory equity

    ratio climbed to 16.6% (31.12.2020: 14.6%) and is thus significantly above

    the minimum requirement of 12.0%.

    According to corporate guidance, a stable development of the interest

    margin is expected for the current financial year 2022, but the absolute

    net interest income should decrease moderately due to the expiry of special

    corona conditions for GLRG funds. Personnel expenses and the introduction

    of a new core banking system are expected to increase operating expenses,

    so that a pre-tax result at the level of the previous year is again

    anticipated.

    We concur with the company's guidance and expect continued high levels of

    new client activity. With regard to the company's core sectors, demand

    remains high, even though the real estate sector, for example, is currently

    characterised by a high degree of uncertainty. However, shifts in project

    financing could be countered by an increase in lending rates, so that an

    increase in interest income could still be achieved. Apart from the war and

    pandemic-related burdens, both the real estate sector and especially the

    wind energy and solar sectors should benefit from a positive market

    environment.

    With the increase in the ECB's key interest rate since July 2022 and the

    generally visible rise in lending rates, it is clear that the turnaround in

    interest rates has already begun, even though the general interest rate

    level remains at a low level. UmweltBank AG is already passing on interest

    rate increases in new business and in the refinancing of existing loans to

    customers. Parallel to this, however, the liabilities side is also likely

    to become more expensive. In this context, the UmweltBank Board of Managing

    Directors expects a constant development of the interest margin. In an

    environment of rising interest rates, the interest margin is expected to

    increase in the future.

    Even if new business remains below expectations, the existing loan

    portfolio provides the basis for at least a stable income development. The

    loans, which are usually secured, have a long-term maturity, which means

    that the majority of future interest income is already secured. In

    addition, these are project financings, so that the counterparty default

    risk is comparatively low.

    Against this background, we expect net interest income to decline to EUR

    60.26 million (EUR 63.24 million) in the current financial year 2022. In

    the coming financial years, the return to growth should be successful and

    we expect net interest income of EUR 62.19 million (2023e) and EUR 62.90

    million (2024e). This should be accompanied by a significant increase in

    income from the securities, investment and fund business. At the end of the

    day, we expect a pre-tax result at the level of the 2021 financial year, in

    line with the corporate guidance. Slight increases should be achieved in

    the coming financial years against the backdrop of an expansion of the core

    business and the gradual phasing out of expenses for the introduction of

    the core banking system.

    We have determined the fair value of UmweltBank AG within the framework of

    a residual income model. Due to the market-related increase in the risk-

    free interest rate to 0.80% (previously: 0.25%), the cost of equity has

    risen to 3.50% (previously: 2.96%), which has a price target-reducing

    effect. The new price target of EUR 17.20 (previously: EUR 19.05) is

    therefore below the previous valuation result. We assign the rating HOLD

    (previously: BUY).

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24521.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstraße 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    ++++++++++++++++

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

    http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    +++++++++++++++

    Date and time of completion of the study: 04.07.2022 (04:03 pm)

    Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 05.07.2022 (11:00 am)

    -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    0 Kommentare zu "Wirtschaft: Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold"

