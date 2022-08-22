 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

burdened by one-off expenses; price target reduced to EUR16.30 Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG

Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG

ISIN: DE0005570808

    Anlass der Studie: Research Note

    Empfehlung: Hold

    Kursziel: 16.30 EUR

    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

    1.HY 2022: Lower earnings due to difficult market environment; earnings

    burdened by one-off expenses; price target reduced to EUR16.30 (previously:

    EUR17.20); rating HOLD confirmed

    With the presentation of the 2022 half-year figures, it is clear at first

    glance that UmweltBank AG was able to expand its business volume even in

    the face of the current challenging economic situation. Compared to the end

    of the financial year 2021, their business volume increased by EUR 285

    million or 4.4%. New customer business of EUR 325 million contributed to

    this, which remains at a high level and was in line with the company's

    expectations.

    Despite this development, which was in line with expectations, UmweltBank

    AG reported a significant decline in the net interest, financial and

    valuation result by -13.1 % to EUR 29.69 million (previous year: EUR 34.16

    million). In particular, the interest result is likely to have declined due

    to the expiry of special corona conditions for the origin of funds (GLGR

    funds) and thus due to an increase in interest expenses. Although this had

    been expected in advance, the amount of the decline was greater than we had

    assumed.

    Accompanying the overall lower-than-expected total income, total costs

    climbed by EUR 4.29 million or 26.4% to EUR 20.56 million (previous year:

    EUR 16.27 million). This development is partly due to the expansion of the

    workforce. As of 30 June 2022, the number of employees was 314, a

    significant increase over the previous year's figure of 278. In addition, a

    new core banking system is currently being introduced, which is expected to

    result in extraordinary expenses of EUR 3 million in the current financial

    year. In addition to these expected cost increases, the bank had to

    increase the bank levy for deposit protection to EUR 2.57 million (previous

    year: EUR 1.54 million).

    The sum of the effects described above led to a significantly reduced pre-

    tax result of EUR 14.01 million (previous year: EUR 21.66 million) compared

    to the previous year. The profit for the period after tax was also

    significantly below the previous year's level at EUR9.07 million (previous

    year: EUR14.40 million).

    In view of the lower than expected development of earnings, the UmweltBank

    management had already made a forecast adjustment before the publication of

    the half-year figures. For the current financial year 2022, a pre-tax

    result of approximately EUR 34 million is expected, after a result at the

    level of the previous year (EUR 38.10 million) had previously been

    anticipated.

    We take into account the lower than expected development of the net

    interest, financial and valuation result in the first half of 2022 and

    reduce our forecast to EUR 60.62 million (GBC forecast previously: EUR

    63.06 million). In parallel, we leave the estimates for net commission

    income and net trading income, which increased by 29.7% in the first half

    of 2022, unchanged. We continue to assume an expansion of the investment,

    securities and fund business. This is characterised by the issue of two new

    funds in the UmweltSpektrum -family, which will expand the basis for

    commission income. Similarly, we have raised our cost estimates taking

    into account the increased provisioning for operational risks as well as

    the one-off expenses for deposit insurance. The resulting expected pre-tax

    result of EUR 34.01 million (GBC previously forecast EUR 38.10 million) is

    thus within the updated corporate guidance.

    The UmweltBank management has also announced the planned sale of a stake in

    a wind farm. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half

    of 2022 and, if successful, the management board anticipates an

    extraordinary contribution to earnings in the low double-digit million

    range. This possible positive effect on earnings is neither included in the

    company guidance nor in our estimates. As soon as the sale has taken place,

    we will make a corresponding adjustment.

    The sum of the discounted residual income results in a value of EUR 577.44

    million on a target price basis of 31 December 2023. In view of an

    outstanding number of shares of 35.44 million, a fair enterprise value per

    share of EUR 16.30 (previously: EUR 17.20) is calculated. Although the

    forecast adjustment for the current 2022 financial year resulted in a

    slight price target reduction, the increase in the cost of equity to 3.95 %

    (previously: 3.50 %) was mainly responsible for this. Based on the current

    price level of EUR15.05, we continue to assign a HOLD rating.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/25099.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstraße 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

    http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    Date (time) completion of the study: 19.08.22 (10:50am)

    Date (time) first publication: 22.08.22 (09:30am)

    -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

