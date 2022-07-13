 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG):

Wirtschaft Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG):

13.07.2022 - 09:31 Uhr
wallstreet:online AG Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu wallstreet:online AG

Unternehmen: wallstreet:online AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS609

    Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

    Letzte Ratingänderung:

    Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

    13/07/2022 - Management interview with wallstreet:online AG

    'We see ourselves as a next generation broker and disruptor of the classic

    broker market in Germany. The transaction business will account for the

    largest share of our revenues in a few years. '

    wallstreet:online AG (wallstreet:online) operates Smartbroker - a multi-

    award-winning online broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine

    the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely

    favourable conditions of neo brokers. At the same time, the group operates

    four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de,

    FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly

    page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial

    portal operator in the German-speaking region and maintains the largest

    financial community.

    Recently, wallstreet:online presented the 'Case Study 2026' at its Annual

    General Meeting. In it, the medium-term growth potential for the improved

    Smartbroker product (Smartbroker 2.0) was considered as part of a scenario

    calculation. Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview

    Matthias Hach, CEO of the wallstreet:online group, about the 'Case Study

    2026', the business model and the company's prospects.

    GBC AG: Smartbroker is part of the wallstreet:online group and therefore

    not a typical fintech startup in our view. What makes the combination of

    financial media and online brokerage work and should this be maintained in

    the future?

    Matthias Hach: I'll start with the second part of the question: yes, this

    combination distinguishes us and will be further strengthened in the

    future. Thanks to our financial portals, we can offer our brokerage

    customers high-quality journalism, real-time prices and much more

    information about the stock market - free of charge. In the near future, we

    will also create paid offers, I am thinking of our own recommendation

    (Börsenbrief) and further trading-specific content. In addition, there is

    our financial community with almost one million registered users. So, there

    are plenty of opportunities for networking and discussion. Conversely, with

    the Smartbroker, we provide the readers of our portals with a fully-fledged

    online broker that has been designed according to their wishes and with

    which they can trade from as little as EUR 0. From my point of view, the

    two segments complement each other ideally, and at the same time we have

    developed a stable business model with the media business that has grown

    over the years. The income from this segment allows us to finance the

    growth of Smartbroker largely internally.

    GBC AG: 200,000 accounts have already been opened with Smartbroker around

    two years after its market launch. Does this mean that the new Smartbroker

    2.0 is really giving the big online brokers a run for their money and how

    well does your offering compare to the competition?

    Matthias Hach: Smartbroker is challenging all brokerage service providers

    and I am convinced that we have the best offer. For customers of classic

    broad banks and online brokers, a Smartbroker securities account is

    worthwhile for financial considerations alone. Two years ago, the magazine

    'Finanztest' calculated on the basis of various sample portfolios that

    investors who switch to us can save up to EUR 831 per year - mind you, for

    the same service and the exact same transactions. I honestly find it

    unbelievable that in 2022, the established banks often still offer

    completely overpriced rates and have so far gotten away with it. People

    often use existing offers out of habit or don't know what newer, better

    options are available. We want to change this and are therefore challenging

    first-generation brokers in particular. For this, the large selection of

    trading venues is important because the customers of the big banks do not

    want to cut back on choice. However, our broad range of exchanges is also a

    decisive argument in the competition with the typical neo brokers, which

    usually only offer one or two partners. Although clients often pay no or

    very low fees there, they have to buy their securities from a very specific

    trading venue and this can lead to unfavourable prices and high spreads.

    So, for larger transactions, it can easily be cheaper to pay EUR 4 in Xetra

    trading with us than EUR 0 with another exchange.

    GBC AG: Should this strategy also be implemented in other European markets

    in the future?

    Matthias Hach: The expansion to other European markets is currently not on

    the table for us. According to the official figures of the Bundesbank, 28

    million securities accounts were held in Germany alone at the end of 2021,

    with the majority of them still held by traditional banks and savings

    institutions, followed by first-generation brokers and direct banks, and

    finally a small share at the so-called neo brokers. Due to the

    comprehensive product range and the extremely favourable price model, we

    are in a unique position to address customers from all three groups and to

    win them over. Once we have built up a corresponding position here at some

    point, we will be happy to talk about the potential of other European

    markets. Let's not forget that other providers are expanding abroad because

    they are dependent on rapid customer growth - but this is associated with

    high costs and risks: legal restrictions, tax regulations, language

    barriers, the general war for talent and then all the coordination with the

    'mother ship'. Unfortunately, we are currently seeing that some fintechs

    have overstretched themselves and now have to lay off numerous employees.

    Growing the top line is not everything, for us it always has to be value-

    driven. We therefore focus on sustainable growth and concentrate fully on

    our home market.

    GBC AG: What do clients look for when choosing a digital broker? How does

    Smartbroker compare to the competition?

    Matthias Hach: You can narrow it down to three criteria: First, we are

    talking about the fee model. Smartbroker is undoubtedly one of the cheapest

    providers on the market - several independent news outlets are even of the

    opinion that we are the cheapest online broker in Germany in relation to

    the comprehensive product range. Depending on the stock exchange, our

    customers can trade for as little as EUR 0; with other exchanges the fee is

    just EUR 1 to EUR 4. There are no custody account fees and no other hidden

    costs. The second criterion relates to the product range - here we offer

    the same package as the 'big' players, but at the prices of neo brokers.

    Our customers can buy and sell on every German stock exchange and numerous

    foreign trading venues. In total, there are around 40 stock exchanges

    available. This broad selection is particularly important for our target

    group. Based on the average custody account volumes and the average amount

    per transaction, we see that Smartbroker clients are mainly experienced

    investors with a certain amount of assets. These clients do not want to do

    without the broad product range, but they do not want to spend more than

    necessary either. The third criterion is our very good customer service,

    which is an important part of the overall offer and which sets us apart

    from new brokers in particular. Taking these factors together, we offer a

    complete and excellent overall product suite.

    We see ourselves as a next generation broker and 'disruptor' of the

    traditional broker market in Germany. We forego fees customary in the

    industry and pass on the cost advantages resulting from digital products,

    lean structures and the optimisation of existing fee models to our clients.

    This disruptive approach in existing markets for the benefit of end

    customers is part of our company DNA. FondsDiscount revolutionised the fund

    market for private investors back in 2004. Today, the brand offers more

    than 24,000 investment funds without any issue premia.

    GBC AG: Your group is even to bear the name 'Smartbroker Holding AG' in

    future. What prompted you to take this step and what does the change mean

    for the media business around wallstreet-online.de and the other portals of

    the group?

    Matthias Hach: Smartbroker is now our most important project, and the

    majority of our employees already work in some form on the further

    development of our online broker. In this respect, a change of name makes

    perfect sense with regard to representing our core business more clearly,

    but a lot will also happen on the turnover level. The transaction business

    will account for the largest share of our revenues in a few years.

    Therefore, I think it is only right that we also express the importance of

    the brokerage business in the company name. The strategic orientation of

    the group should thus also become more visible on the capital market -

    after all, our stock exchange listing makes it possible to invest not only

    with Smartbroker but also in Smartbroker. This will not change anything for

    the media business. The portals will continue to operate under the

    established name wallstreet:online, with all journalistic offerings bundled

    in wallstreet:online Publishing GmbH, which was specifically founded for

    this purpose.

    GBC AG: Smartbroker 2.0 is the most important project for your group in the

    coming years. What exactly will change for your customers with the new

    edition of the online broker?

    Matthias Hach: We can't emphasise it enough: apart from the low fees and

    the large selection of trading venues, basically everything changes. The

    new Smartbroker is not just a facelift or something along those lines.

    Within about one-and-a-half years, we have actually developed a completely

    new product, which includes a completely new IT infrastructure, a new

    corporate identity, a new trading interface in the web application and many

    other points in addition to the smartphone app. We have created new

    structures internally and strengthened existing departments with new staff,

    particularly in the areas of risk management, legal, compliance, design, IT

    & development and investor relations. With this setup, we are well

    positioned for our relaunch and expected growth. The most important change

    for customers is the elimination of a partner bank. Anyone who opens a

    securities account with Smartbroker will also become a customer with us in

    the future. This means that, after the licence extension by BaFin, the

    securities accounts will be with us. We will take over customer service and

    the entire application process, which will lead to significant improvements

    in the interaction with our customers. We will simplify, accelerate and

    digitalise many processes and be able to fully develop our innovative

    strength with regard to ongoing product expansion and improvement.

    GBC AG: Let's stay with Smartbroker 2.0. You had announced that there would

    also be some changes on the company side, for example with regard to the

    scalability of the product. How high was the investment and when will the

    innovation pay off?

    Matthias Hach: In the project period 2021-2022, we will invest about EUR

    20-25 million in Smartbroker 2.0, the associated increase in staff and IT

    development work. We are internalising large parts of the value chain

    around custody account management, securities trading settlement,

    reporting, etc. and are working together with selected partners in some

    areas. The new technology is cloud-based and scalable.

    In the past few months, we have already created numerous jobs, most of them

    in client services. An often overlooked difference between us and the

    typical neo brokers is our good accessibility, including by phone. Many

    providers can at best be reached by e-mail. Our customer service team is

    available Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. But back to the investments:

    a little more than half is capitalised and depreciated over a few years.

    The expenses pay off from day one, as Smartbroker 2.0 already makes a

    positive contribution to the profitability of the group with the current

    number of customers - apart from the costs of acquiring new customers.

    GBC AG: You recently presented the Case Study 2026. It includes about

    600,000 securities accounts by the end of 2026, revenues of between EUR 140

    million and EUR 180 million and an increase in the EBITDA margin to more

    than 35%. What is the basis for this growth? How confident are you in the

    continued strong trading activity of your clients?

    Matthias Hach: On the one hand, thanks to our own trading app, we can

    advertise on a large scale in social media and in the company's own media

    apps for the first time, which will lead to a more favourable marketing mix

    overall and thus to lower costs in acquiring new customers. So, in the

    future we will address a much broader target group and at the same time

    expect more trades per client. Thanks to our own trading app, we will also

    see trades on-the-go in the future; trading will then no longer be limited

    to the PC or laptop.

    At the same time, the costs per transaction will decrease due to economies

    of scale, with a simultaneous increase in turnover per trade, as the

    revenue share that is currently transferred to the partner bank is

    completely eliminated. In addition, Smartbroker 2.0 offers our customers

    trading in cryptocurrencies - all accessible via the same platform, mind

    you. We have developed a completely new trading interface for the web

    application and will successively integrate Smartbroker with our financial

    portals. Our goal is to combine information and transaction. Looking at the

    trading activity of our customers, I am confident. We have shown three

    different scenarios in our case study, a so-called low case with 20

    transactions per year, a base case with 30 transactions and a high case

    with 40 transactions. These figures are based on the experience we have

    gathered over the past two-and-a-half years. The middle scenario

    corresponds to a large extent to the values we measured last year. So, in

    my view, it is a realistic base value. But even with 20 transactions per

    client, we still generate solid earnings thanks to the optimised business

    model.

    GBC AG: What future growth areas do you see for the group? Should it go

    beyond the brokerage business for private investors?

    Matthias Hach: With the launch of Smartbroker 2.0, our business model will

    become even more attractive. For our planning, we distinguish between

    projects that can make a direct contribution to turnover in the short term

    and those that will strengthen the group's position in the long term. A

    very important point is possible interest income on the cash holdings of

    our customers. In the current environment, this would already make a

    significant difference in turnover. Specifically, our clients held around

    EUR 900 million in cash at the end of Q1 2022 - at a 1% interest margin,

    this would generate EUR 9 million in additional revenue. We plan to offer

    this initially through a partner bank and would receive a portion of the

    interest income in the model. One idea is to also offer our brokerage

    infrastructure as a white-label solution to B2B customers in the future -

    for example, to smaller asset managers who are currently place their

    transactions via major banks at higher conditions. Other topics such as the

    much-discussed equity pension and other government measures that could make

    the capital market more attractive for private investors could become

    significant drivers of overall market growth. This also includes topics

    such as financial education, especially for younger investors, who could be

    introduced to the capital market in this way.

    GBC AG: What relevance does the regulatory topic 'Payment for Order Flow'

    have for the Smartbroker and your group? How would you deal with a possible

    ban on refunds?

    Matthias Hach: Of course, we are following the discussion very closely, but

    to be honest we are relatively relaxed about the issue. For one thing, we

    are much less dependent on charge-backs than is the case with many typical

    EUR 0-brokers. On the other hand, we have recently seen positive signals

    from politicians. A complete ban, as was discussed just a few months ago,

    no longer seems to be in focus. Instead, we expect stricter requirements

    with regard to transparency, and there is nothing to be said against that.

    It would do the industry, and especially the image of online brokers, good

    if customers were better informed about the business models and agreements.

    In any case, we have nothing to hide. But now let's play the scenario you

    outlined out for a moment: in the case of a complete ban, we would probably

    raise the fees per order by about one euro - and would still represent the

    cheapest offer in the category 'full product scope', i.e. nothing would

    change in the fundamental market dynamics. Other providers with already

    weak margins would probably have to raise prices even more significantly.

    Either way, such a decision would lead to customers paying higher prices

    and thus the barriers to accessing the capital market would increase again.

    This is exactly what politics cannot be about.

    GBC AG: Against the background of uncertainties regarding the ongoing

    corona pandemic, the expansion of the Ukraine war and a further tightening

    of inflation, there is a risk of a significant cooling of the economy or

    even recessionary developments. How stable or robust do you consider your

    target markets and your business model in the event of a recession?

    Matthias Hach: No one can say how the markets will develop in the coming

    months, but I am quite optimistic for our company: wallstreet:online AG has

    existed for 24 years, we have already mastered many a crisis from the Neuer

    Markt, 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2008 to corona and the Ukraine war.

    Our media business is stable and has been growing steadily for years. In

    some ways, turbulent times on the stock markets even lead to increased

    media consumption. When prices suddenly plummet, investors look for

    explanations and backgrounds. Recent figures show that shareholders are

    once again increasingly heading for wallstreet-online.de and our other

    financial market portals. It was very similar during the hot corona phase.

    With regard to our online broker, we can draw on empirical values from the

    past two-and-a-half years. Opportunities always arise on the stock

    exchange, which means there will always be transactions - even if perhaps a

    little less. One should also not forget that a high proportion of our

    clients have savings plans and thus regularly make transactions, regardless

    of the political situation. Moreover, a generation is growing up that

    increasingly realises that it has to do something about the pension gap,

    and there is no way around the stock markets and securities investment. In

    this respect, I expect a rising shareholder ratio, which in turn offers new

    opportunities for us.

    GBC AG: wallstreet:online was able to continue its dynamic growth course in

    the past financial year. What can investors expect from your company in the

    current financial year? What guidance have you given yourself?

    Matthias Hach: 2022 is a transition year for us. The launch of Smartbroker

    2.0 is getting closer and closer, we are currently putting almost all our

    energy into the development. At the same time, we have scaled down our

    marketing activities accordingly. We are saving our resources for the time

    after the relaunch. Nevertheless, we expect a 25% growth in turnover this

    year - based on 55,000 new securities accounts. We are confident that we

    will achieve this figure. With the 55,000 new securities accounts this

    year, we will have opened a total of 300,000 accounts. With that, we expect

    assets under custody of approximately EUR 10.3 billion. This year, the

    media business is expected to account for 56% of the turnover, the

    transaction segment would accordingly amount to 44%. We expect revenues of

    between EUR 62 and EUR 67 million and an operating EBITDA before customer

    acquisition costs for the Smartbroker of between EUR 16 and EUR 18 million.

    GBC: Thank you very much for the interview.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/24597.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen

    GBC AG

    Halderstraße 27

    86150 Augsburg

    0821 / 241133 0

    [email protected]

    ++++++++++++++++

    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

    http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

    +++++++++++++++

    Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 13.07.2022 (8:16 Uhr)

    Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 13.07.2022 (9:30 Uhr)

    -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

    Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

    oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

