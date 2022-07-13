 Wirtschaft: Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG):

^

wallstreet:online AG Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu wallstreet:online AG

Unternehmen: wallstreet:online AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS609

Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

13/07/2022 - Management interview with wallstreet:online AG

'We see ourselves as a next generation broker and disruptor of the classic

broker market in Germany. The transaction business will account for the

largest share of our revenues in a few years. '

wallstreet:online AG (wallstreet:online) operates Smartbroker - a multi-

award-winning online broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine

the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely

favourable conditions of neo brokers. At the same time, the group operates

four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de,

FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly

page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial

portal operator in the German-speaking region and maintains the largest

financial community.

Recently, wallstreet:online presented the 'Case Study 2026' at its Annual

General Meeting. In it, the medium-term growth potential for the improved

Smartbroker product (Smartbroker 2.0) was considered as part of a scenario

calculation. Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview

Matthias Hach, CEO of the wallstreet:online group, about the 'Case Study

2026', the business model and the company's prospects.

GBC AG: Smartbroker is part of the wallstreet:online group and therefore

not a typical fintech startup in our view. What makes the combination of

financial media and online brokerage work and should this be maintained in

the future?

Matthias Hach: I'll start with the second part of the question: yes, this

combination distinguishes us and will be further strengthened in the

future. Thanks to our financial portals, we can offer our brokerage

customers high-quality journalism, real-time prices and much more

information about the stock market - free of charge. In the near future, we

will also create paid offers, I am thinking of our own recommendation

(Börsenbrief) and further trading-specific content. In addition, there is

our financial community with almost one million registered users. So, there

are plenty of opportunities for networking and discussion. Conversely, with

the Smartbroker, we provide the readers of our portals with a fully-fledged

online broker that has been designed according to their wishes and with

which they can trade from as little as EUR 0. From my point of view, the

two segments complement each other ideally, and at the same time we have

developed a stable business model with the media business that has grown

over the years. The income from this segment allows us to finance the

growth of Smartbroker largely internally.

GBC AG: 200,000 accounts have already been opened with Smartbroker around

two years after its market launch. Does this mean that the new Smartbroker

2.0 is really giving the big online brokers a run for their money and how

well does your offering compare to the competition?

Matthias Hach: Smartbroker is challenging all brokerage service providers

and I am convinced that we have the best offer. For customers of classic

broad banks and online brokers, a Smartbroker securities account is

worthwhile for financial considerations alone. Two years ago, the magazine

'Finanztest' calculated on the basis of various sample portfolios that

investors who switch to us can save up to EUR 831 per year - mind you, for

the same service and the exact same transactions. I honestly find it

unbelievable that in 2022, the established banks often still offer

completely overpriced rates and have so far gotten away with it. People

often use existing offers out of habit or don't know what newer, better

options are available. We want to change this and are therefore challenging

first-generation brokers in particular. For this, the large selection of

trading venues is important because the customers of the big banks do not

want to cut back on choice. However, our broad range of exchanges is also a

decisive argument in the competition with the typical neo brokers, which

usually only offer one or two partners. Although clients often pay no or

very low fees there, they have to buy their securities from a very specific

trading venue and this can lead to unfavourable prices and high spreads.

So, for larger transactions, it can easily be cheaper to pay EUR 4 in Xetra

trading with us than EUR 0 with another exchange.

GBC AG: Should this strategy also be implemented in other European markets

in the future?

Matthias Hach: The expansion to other European markets is currently not on

the table for us. According to the official figures of the Bundesbank, 28

million securities accounts were held in Germany alone at the end of 2021,

with the majority of them still held by traditional banks and savings

institutions, followed by first-generation brokers and direct banks, and

finally a small share at the so-called neo brokers. Due to the

comprehensive product range and the extremely favourable price model, we

are in a unique position to address customers from all three groups and to

win them over. Once we have built up a corresponding position here at some

point, we will be happy to talk about the potential of other European

markets. Let's not forget that other providers are expanding abroad because

they are dependent on rapid customer growth - but this is associated with

high costs and risks: legal restrictions, tax regulations, language

barriers, the general war for talent and then all the coordination with the

'mother ship'. Unfortunately, we are currently seeing that some fintechs

have overstretched themselves and now have to lay off numerous employees.

Growing the top line is not everything, for us it always has to be value-

driven. We therefore focus on sustainable growth and concentrate fully on

our home market.

GBC AG: What do clients look for when choosing a digital broker? How does

Smartbroker compare to the competition?

Matthias Hach: You can narrow it down to three criteria: First, we are

talking about the fee model. Smartbroker is undoubtedly one of the cheapest

providers on the market - several independent news outlets are even of the

opinion that we are the cheapest online broker in Germany in relation to

the comprehensive product range. Depending on the stock exchange, our

customers can trade for as little as EUR 0; with other exchanges the fee is

just EUR 1 to EUR 4. There are no custody account fees and no other hidden

costs. The second criterion relates to the product range - here we offer

the same package as the 'big' players, but at the prices of neo brokers.

Our customers can buy and sell on every German stock exchange and numerous

foreign trading venues. In total, there are around 40 stock exchanges

available. This broad selection is particularly important for our target

group. Based on the average custody account volumes and the average amount

per transaction, we see that Smartbroker clients are mainly experienced

investors with a certain amount of assets. These clients do not want to do

without the broad product range, but they do not want to spend more than

necessary either. The third criterion is our very good customer service,

which is an important part of the overall offer and which sets us apart

from new brokers in particular. Taking these factors together, we offer a

complete and excellent overall product suite.

We see ourselves as a next generation broker and 'disruptor' of the

traditional broker market in Germany. We forego fees customary in the

industry and pass on the cost advantages resulting from digital products,

lean structures and the optimisation of existing fee models to our clients.

This disruptive approach in existing markets for the benefit of end

customers is part of our company DNA. FondsDiscount revolutionised the fund

market for private investors back in 2004. Today, the brand offers more

than 24,000 investment funds without any issue premia.

GBC AG: Your group is even to bear the name 'Smartbroker Holding AG' in

future. What prompted you to take this step and what does the change mean

for the media business around wallstreet-online.de and the other portals of

the group?

Matthias Hach: Smartbroker is now our most important project, and the

majority of our employees already work in some form on the further

development of our online broker. In this respect, a change of name makes

perfect sense with regard to representing our core business more clearly,

but a lot will also happen on the turnover level. The transaction business

will account for the largest share of our revenues in a few years.

Therefore, I think it is only right that we also express the importance of

the brokerage business in the company name. The strategic orientation of

the group should thus also become more visible on the capital market -

after all, our stock exchange listing makes it possible to invest not only

with Smartbroker but also in Smartbroker. This will not change anything for

the media business. The portals will continue to operate under the

established name wallstreet:online, with all journalistic offerings bundled

in wallstreet:online Publishing GmbH, which was specifically founded for

this purpose.

GBC AG: Smartbroker 2.0 is the most important project for your group in the

coming years. What exactly will change for your customers with the new

edition of the online broker?

Matthias Hach: We can't emphasise it enough: apart from the low fees and

the large selection of trading venues, basically everything changes. The

new Smartbroker is not just a facelift or something along those lines.

Within about one-and-a-half years, we have actually developed a completely

new product, which includes a completely new IT infrastructure, a new

corporate identity, a new trading interface in the web application and many

other points in addition to the smartphone app. We have created new

structures internally and strengthened existing departments with new staff,

particularly in the areas of risk management, legal, compliance, design, IT

& development and investor relations. With this setup, we are well

positioned for our relaunch and expected growth. The most important change

for customers is the elimination of a partner bank. Anyone who opens a

securities account with Smartbroker will also become a customer with us in

the future. This means that, after the licence extension by BaFin, the

securities accounts will be with us. We will take over customer service and

the entire application process, which will lead to significant improvements

in the interaction with our customers. We will simplify, accelerate and

digitalise many processes and be able to fully develop our innovative

strength with regard to ongoing product expansion and improvement.

GBC AG: Let's stay with Smartbroker 2.0. You had announced that there would

also be some changes on the company side, for example with regard to the

scalability of the product. How high was the investment and when will the

innovation pay off?

Matthias Hach: In the project period 2021-2022, we will invest about EUR

20-25 million in Smartbroker 2.0, the associated increase in staff and IT

development work. We are internalising large parts of the value chain

around custody account management, securities trading settlement,

reporting, etc. and are working together with selected partners in some

areas. The new technology is cloud-based and scalable.

In the past few months, we have already created numerous jobs, most of them

in client services. An often overlooked difference between us and the

typical neo brokers is our good accessibility, including by phone. Many

providers can at best be reached by e-mail. Our customer service team is

available Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. But back to the investments:

a little more than half is capitalised and depreciated over a few years.

The expenses pay off from day one, as Smartbroker 2.0 already makes a

positive contribution to the profitability of the group with the current

number of customers - apart from the costs of acquiring new customers.

GBC AG: You recently presented the Case Study 2026. It includes about

600,000 securities accounts by the end of 2026, revenues of between EUR 140

million and EUR 180 million and an increase in the EBITDA margin to more

than 35%. What is the basis for this growth? How confident are you in the

continued strong trading activity of your clients?

Matthias Hach: On the one hand, thanks to our own trading app, we can

advertise on a large scale in social media and in the company's own media

apps for the first time, which will lead to a more favourable marketing mix

overall and thus to lower costs in acquiring new customers. So, in the

future we will address a much broader target group and at the same time

expect more trades per client. Thanks to our own trading app, we will also

see trades on-the-go in the future; trading will then no longer be limited

to the PC or laptop.

At the same time, the costs per transaction will decrease due to economies

of scale, with a simultaneous increase in turnover per trade, as the

revenue share that is currently transferred to the partner bank is

completely eliminated. In addition, Smartbroker 2.0 offers our customers

trading in cryptocurrencies - all accessible via the same platform, mind

you. We have developed a completely new trading interface for the web

application and will successively integrate Smartbroker with our financial

portals. Our goal is to combine information and transaction. Looking at the

trading activity of our customers, I am confident. We have shown three

different scenarios in our case study, a so-called low case with 20

transactions per year, a base case with 30 transactions and a high case

with 40 transactions. These figures are based on the experience we have

gathered over the past two-and-a-half years. The middle scenario

corresponds to a large extent to the values we measured last year. So, in

my view, it is a realistic base value. But even with 20 transactions per

client, we still generate solid earnings thanks to the optimised business

model.

GBC AG: What future growth areas do you see for the group? Should it go

beyond the brokerage business for private investors?

Matthias Hach: With the launch of Smartbroker 2.0, our business model will

become even more attractive. For our planning, we distinguish between

projects that can make a direct contribution to turnover in the short term

and those that will strengthen the group's position in the long term. A

very important point is possible interest income on the cash holdings of

our customers. In the current environment, this would already make a

significant difference in turnover. Specifically, our clients held around

EUR 900 million in cash at the end of Q1 2022 - at a 1% interest margin,

this would generate EUR 9 million in additional revenue. We plan to offer

this initially through a partner bank and would receive a portion of the

interest income in the model. One idea is to also offer our brokerage

infrastructure as a white-label solution to B2B customers in the future -

for example, to smaller asset managers who are currently place their

transactions via major banks at higher conditions. Other topics such as the

much-discussed equity pension and other government measures that could make

the capital market more attractive for private investors could become

significant drivers of overall market growth. This also includes topics

such as financial education, especially for younger investors, who could be

introduced to the capital market in this way.

GBC AG: What relevance does the regulatory topic 'Payment for Order Flow'

have for the Smartbroker and your group? How would you deal with a possible

ban on refunds?

Matthias Hach: Of course, we are following the discussion very closely, but

to be honest we are relatively relaxed about the issue. For one thing, we

are much less dependent on charge-backs than is the case with many typical

EUR 0-brokers. On the other hand, we have recently seen positive signals

from politicians. A complete ban, as was discussed just a few months ago,

no longer seems to be in focus. Instead, we expect stricter requirements

with regard to transparency, and there is nothing to be said against that.

It would do the industry, and especially the image of online brokers, good

if customers were better informed about the business models and agreements.

In any case, we have nothing to hide. But now let's play the scenario you

outlined out for a moment: in the case of a complete ban, we would probably

raise the fees per order by about one euro - and would still represent the

cheapest offer in the category 'full product scope', i.e. nothing would

change in the fundamental market dynamics. Other providers with already

weak margins would probably have to raise prices even more significantly.

Either way, such a decision would lead to customers paying higher prices

and thus the barriers to accessing the capital market would increase again.

This is exactly what politics cannot be about.

GBC AG: Against the background of uncertainties regarding the ongoing

corona pandemic, the expansion of the Ukraine war and a further tightening

of inflation, there is a risk of a significant cooling of the economy or

even recessionary developments. How stable or robust do you consider your

target markets and your business model in the event of a recession?

Matthias Hach: No one can say how the markets will develop in the coming

months, but I am quite optimistic for our company: wallstreet:online AG has

existed for 24 years, we have already mastered many a crisis from the Neuer

Markt, 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2008 to corona and the Ukraine war.

Our media business is stable and has been growing steadily for years. In

some ways, turbulent times on the stock markets even lead to increased

media consumption. When prices suddenly plummet, investors look for

explanations and backgrounds. Recent figures show that shareholders are

once again increasingly heading for wallstreet-online.de and our other

financial market portals. It was very similar during the hot corona phase.

With regard to our online broker, we can draw on empirical values from the

past two-and-a-half years. Opportunities always arise on the stock

exchange, which means there will always be transactions - even if perhaps a

little less. One should also not forget that a high proportion of our

clients have savings plans and thus regularly make transactions, regardless

of the political situation. Moreover, a generation is growing up that

increasingly realises that it has to do something about the pension gap,

and there is no way around the stock markets and securities investment. In

this respect, I expect a rising shareholder ratio, which in turn offers new

opportunities for us.

GBC AG: wallstreet:online was able to continue its dynamic growth course in

the past financial year. What can investors expect from your company in the

current financial year? What guidance have you given yourself?

Matthias Hach: 2022 is a transition year for us. The launch of Smartbroker

2.0 is getting closer and closer, we are currently putting almost all our

energy into the development. At the same time, we have scaled down our

marketing activities accordingly. We are saving our resources for the time

after the relaunch. Nevertheless, we expect a 25% growth in turnover this

year - based on 55,000 new securities accounts. We are confident that we

will achieve this figure. With the 55,000 new securities accounts this

year, we will have opened a total of 300,000 accounts. With that, we expect

assets under custody of approximately EUR 10.3 billion. This year, the

media business is expected to account for 56% of the turnover, the

transaction segment would accordingly amount to 44%. We expect revenues of

between EUR 62 and EUR 67 million and an operating EBITDA before customer

acquisition costs for the Smartbroker of between EUR 16 and EUR 18 million.

GBC: Thank you very much for the interview.

