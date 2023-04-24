Medizintechnikkonzern Philips fängt sich im Tagesgeschäft - Teure Rückstellungen
- dpa
AMSTERDAM So zog der Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 6 Prozent auf 4,2 Milliarden Euro an. Analysten hatten lediglich mit etwas mehr als zwei Prozent Wachstum gerechnet. Das um Sondereffekte bereinigte Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern und Firmenwertabschreibungen (Ebita) kletterte um fast die Hälfte auf 359 Millionen Euro - auch hier hatten Experten mit einem weit niedrigeren Wert gerechnet. Philips führte das Abschneiden vor allem auf eine weiter verbesserte Situation in der Lieferkette zurück. Der vergleichbare Auftragseingang zeigte sich stabil, mehr Bestellungen in der Diagnostik und Behandlung glichen schwächere Aufträge in der Sparte zur Vernetzung im Gesundheitswesen aus./men/zb
----------------------------
https://www.results.philips.com/publications/q123/downloads/pdf/en/philips-first-quarter-results-2023-report.pdf?v=20230424050304
http://www.respironics.com/de_de/
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/update-certain-philips-respironics-ventilators-bipap-machines-and-cpap-machines-recalled-due
Philips Respironics field action for specific sleep therapy and ventilator devices
To date, more than 95% of the new replacement devices and repair kits required for the remediation of the registered devices have
been produced. The vast majority of the produced sleep therapy devices have been sent to patients and home care providers. The
remaining 5% of the registered devices are primarily ventilators, for which Philips Respironics is fully focused on working towards a
solution.
In Q2 2023, Philips Respironics expects to report on the VOC testing of ozone-induced foam degradation in the first-generation
DreamStation devices, and on the complete set of testing results for the SystemOne and DreamStation Go sleep therapy devices.
As previously disclosed, Philips is a defendant in several class-action lawsuits and individual personal injury claims. In the US, an
economic loss class action, a medical monitoring class action and personal injury claims have been filed. This quarter, Philips
Respironics recorded a EUR 575 million provision in connection with the anticipated resolution of the economic loss class action, an
important step in addressing the litigation related to the recall.
Philips Respironics is subject to an investigation by the US Department of Justice and remains in ongoing discussions with the FDA
regarding a proposed consent decree. Given the uncertain nature of the relevant events, and of their potential financial and
operational impact and associated obligations, if any, the company has not made any provisions in the accounts for these matters.
