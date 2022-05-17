 Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen: TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 17. Mai 2022

Handelsblatt

Wirtschaft, Handel & Finanzen TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 17. Mai 2022

Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine am Dienstag, den 17. Mai
17.05.2022 - 06:00 Uhr Kommentieren
  • dpa

09:30 DEU: ad pepper media, Hauptversammlung ^

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN

06:50 LUX: Grand City Properties, Q1-Zahlen

07:30 DEU: Daimler Truck, Q1-Zahlen

    07:30 DEU: Pharma SGP Holding, Q1-Zahlen

    08:00 GBR: Imperial Brands, Halbjahreszahlen

    08:00 GBR: Vodafone Group, Jahreszahlen

    10:00 DEU: SGL Carbon, Hauptversammlung (online)

    10:00 DEU: Kuka, Hauptversammlung (online)

    10:00 DEU: Software, Hauptversammlung (online)

    10:00 DEU: bet-at-home, Hauptversammlung (online)

    10:00 DEU: Norma, Hauptversammlung (online)

    10:00 DEU: SLM Solutions, Hauptversammlung (online)

    11:00 DEU: Teamviewer AG, Hauptversammlung (online)

    11:00 DEU: Hornbach-Gruppe, Bilanz-Pk, Frankfurt

    11:00 DEU: Webasto, Jahres-Pk (online)

    12:00 USA: Home Depot, Q1-Zahlen

    13:00 USA: Walmart, Q1-Zahlen

    14:00 DEU: Flatexdegiro, Hauptversammlung (online)

    TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE

    FRA: Engie, Q1-Zahlen

    LUX: Corestate Capital, Hauptversammlung

    NLD: Euronext, Q1-Zahlen

    USA: Moderna, Science & Technology Day

    USA: Caterpillar, Investor Day

    TERMINE KONJUNKTUR

    07:30 FRA: ILO-Arbeitslosenquote Q1/22

    08:00 GBR: Arbeitsmarktdaten 04/22

    10:00 ITA: Handelsbilanz 03/22

    11:00 EUR: Beschäftigung Q1/22

    11:00 EUR: BIP Q1/22 (1. Veröffentlichung)

    14:30 USA: Einzelhandelsumsatz 04/22

    15:15 USA: Industrieproduktion 04/22

    15:15 USA: Kapazitätsauslastung

    16:00 USA: Lagerbestände 03/22

    16:00 USA: NAHB Wohnungsmarkt-Index 05/22

    22:30 USA: API Ölbericht (Woche)

    SONSTIGE TERMINE

    DEU: Jahreskongress des Verbandes der Elektro- und Digitalindustrie (ZVEI)

    18:30 DEU: Veranstaltung VIK Verband der Industriellen Energie- und Kraftwirtschaft e.V. und MAN Energy Solution SE

    19:00 DEU: EZB-Präsidentin Christine Legarde spricht bei Benefizveranstaltung von Soroptimist International

    Alle Angaben wurden mit größter Sorgfalt recherchiert. Dennoch übernimmt die dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit. Alle Zeitangaben erfolgen in MESZ./bwi

