 ECB Shadow Council Minutes: Most members favor a wait-and-see approach

ECB Shadow Council Minutes Most members favor a wait-and-see approach

The majority of members of Handelsblatt's Shadow ECB Council believe that before taking further steps to normalize monetary policy, the ECB should first wait until it is clearer what the consequences of the war in Ukraine are for the euro area economy.
08.03.2022 - 19:22 Uhr
The central bank faces difficult decisions at its meeting on Thursday.
ECB Headquarters in Frankfurt

The central bank faces difficult decisions at its meeting on Thursday.

(Foto: dpa)

Several members noted the need for flexible asset purchases given currently high uncertainty. However, there were also individual members who called for an end to net bond purchases this year. One member also called for a rate hike.

Inflation forecasts revised upwards – lower growth expected

Members of the Shadow ECB Council revised their inflation forecast for 2022 upward from 2.3 percent to 4.6 percent. They also revised their forecasts upward for 2023 from 1.5 to 2 percent and for 2024 from 1.7 to 2 percent.

The members reduced their GDP forecast for 2022 from 4.0 to 3.5 percent. They kept the forecast for 2023 constant at 2.3 percent. For 2024 they revised their growth forecast upward from 1.7 to 1.8 percent.

Shadow Council macroeconomic forecasts (December forecasts in brackets)
HICP-Inflation*GDP-Growth
20224.6 (2.3)3.5 (4.0)
20232 (1.5)2.3 (2.3)
20242 (1.7)1.8 (1.7)

Contributors: D. Antonucci, S. Castillo, P. Christiansen, F. Ducrozet, J. Henry, J. Krämer, S. Tober, D. Schumacher, K. Utermöhl.

*Average of contributed forecasts

*Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, a weighted average of price indices of eurozone countries.

    Higher inflation

    The members of the Shadow Council expect that the economic effects of the Russian war against Ukraine will primarily be reflected in significantly higher energy prices. This is likely to drive inflation in the euro area further up. This together with increased uncertainty and a possible decline in private sector sentiment could weigh on growth. However, the effect on growth is unlikely to be as strong as on inflation.

    Too early to commit

    On monetary policy, most members recommend that the ECB should not yet commit to an end of net asset purchases via the APP program or rate hikes this year. From their point of view, it is important to remain flexible because of the high degree of uncertainty. It was pointed out that the economic consequences of the war are significantly more serious for Europe than for the USA. One member suggested replacing the existing APP program with a Precautionary Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP 2). This should amount to the planned monthly net purchases of 40 billion euros per month in the second quarter, 30 billion euros in the third quarter and 20 billion euros per month from October onward in 2022. The unused envelope of PEPP would provide additional flexibility.

    Several dissenting voices

    There were also dissenting voices representing the need to act now due to high inflation. Some of these members advocated presenting a plan for an end to net purchases this year as early as March, but not yet giving any indication of a rate hike. In order to decouple both, the previous reference in the forward guidance, according to which interest rates should be raised shortly after the end of net bond purchases, could be removed. One member also called for a rate hike. He pointed to historical parallels between the current situation and the oil price shock of 1973. At that time, from his point of view, the central banks did not tighten monetary policy enough, which meant that inflation developed a strong momentum of its own. He argued that this danger must now be prevented.

    Members’ individual vote on the ECB’s deposit rate (currently minus 0.5 percent):

    MemberAffiliationDeposit rate        
    José AlzolaThe Observatory GroupUnchanged       
    Marco AnnunziataAnnunziata Advisors Unchanged
    Daniele AntonucciQuintet Private BankUnchanged
    Elga BartschBlackrockUnchanged
    Sylvain BroyerS&P Global RatingsUnchanged
    Sonsoles CastilloBBVAUnchanged
    Piet P. H. ChristiansenDanske BankUnchanged
    Frederik DucrozetPictetUnchanged
    Janet HenryHSBCUnchanged
    Jörg KrämerCommerzbankUnchanged
    Michala MarcussenSocieté GénéraleUnchanged
    Thomas MayerFlossbach von Storch+ 0.50
    Dirk SchumacherNatixisUnchanged
    Silke ToberInstitut für Makroökonomie und Konjunkturforschung (IMK)Unchanged
    Katharina UtermöhlAllianzUnchanged               

    Frankfurt, Germany
    March 7th, 2022
    Written by Jan Mallien

    Background Information
