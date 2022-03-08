 ECB Shadow Council Minutes: Most members favor a wait-and-see approach

The majority of members of Handelsblatt's Shadow ECB Council believe that before taking further steps to normalize monetary policy, the ECB should first wait until it is clearer what the consequences of the war in Ukraine are for the euro area economy.

ECB Headquarters in Frankfurt

Several members noted the need for flexible asset purchases given currently high uncertainty. However, there were also individual members who called for an end to net bond purchases this year. One member also called for a rate hike.

Inflation forecasts revised upwards – lower growth expected

Members of the Shadow ECB Council revised their inflation forecast for 2022 upward from 2.3 percent to 4.6 percent. They also revised their forecasts upward for 2023 from 1.5 to 2 percent and for 2024 from 1.7 to 2 percent.

The members reduced their GDP forecast for 2022 from 4.0 to 3.5 percent. They kept the forecast for 2023 constant at 2.3 percent. For 2024 they revised their growth forecast upward from 1.7 to 1.8 percent.