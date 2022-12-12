Crypto Curreny Exchange FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies criminal responsibility - and points to Alameda for loosing billions of dollars in customer funds
New York Sam Bankman-Fried knows he has a lot of explaining to do after the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange FTX. “I became less grounded“, says the founder and former billionaire in an interview with Handelsblatt. He said he had spent too much time on other issues instead of “taking care of what was really important: the business, risk management and technology“.
Politicians and regulators worldwide are looking into the bankruptcy of FTX which has serious ramifications across the entire industry. FTX was once the third largest crypto currency exchange.
The new CEO of the company, John Ray, is searching for missing customer funds, and the suspicion is that the collapse of FTX was caused by massive fraud in addition to mismanagement. Around seven billion dollars in customer money could have flowed out of Alameda improperly, as Bankman-Fried calculates in the interview.
