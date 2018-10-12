Daily Briefing Hey, Christian Democrats: Don’t worry, be happy

Half of the CDU is sore losers; Merkel does Marrakesh; when the trains don't run on time. Our Daily Briefing for December 10, 2018.

AKK, with Paul Ziemiak (Source: dpa) Meet my wing man

For weeks, I’ve been running into Christian Democrats who were ebullient about their party's new-found democratic energy, as three viable candidates ran to succeed Angela Merkel as party boss. And energetic it turned out to be, in Hamburg over the weekend! It took two rounds for Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to seal the deal. She finally won with a margin of only 35 votes out of 1001 eligible delegates. And then she immediately brought her rivals on stage and promised to build bridges. Isn’t this how it’s supposed to be done?

But, lo: Look at all those long faces in the CDU today. “We are split!” “We will break apart!” “Will we ever win an election again?” Suddenly, those same formerly ebullient Christian Democrats are moving on a spectrum between cranky and gloomy.

To those Christian Democrats, I just have this to say: What’s wrong with you people? This is how elections work. One side loses, and the losers are supposed to accept the result graciously (as Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz, the losing candidates, indeed did). Moreover, you’re totally exaggerating the alleged “split” in the CDU. Just look at the divisions between rival wings in the other parties: The SPD, the Greens, and The Left all have internal conflicts that are much worse than the relatively nuanced policy differences separating Merz and AKK.

It was clear all along that about half of Christian Democrats wanted a clear break with the legacy of Angela Merkel, and hence preferred Merz, while the other half wanted to continue a pragmatic and centrist course, and thus liked AKK. So it was also always clear that the first task of the winner was to build bridges between these “camps”, if you want to call them that.

And AKK is temperamentally much better suited to this bridge-building than Merz would have been. She already signalled that, by choosing Paul Ziemiak (right in the picture), the Polish-born leader of the CDU’s youth wing, as her secretary general. He is a friend of Spahn’s and wanted a hard break with Merkelism. Now he’ll be helping AKK to herd the cats.

So calm down and watch as AKK slowly and methodically unites her party, then gradually emancipates herself from Merkel, in order to mobilize the CDU once again for what has always been its raison d'être: winning elections.

Meanwhile, there's still a chancellor...

And what about Merkel? She has been looking more relaxed than we saw her in years since announcing in October that she would not run again as party boss. On Friday, she was also visibly relieved that she would be working with AKK, not Merz. She can now focus on governing, and might just be able to serve out her full term as chancellor until 2021.

Today she is in Marrakesh, Morocco, where Germany is one of about 180 countries to ratify the United Nations’ “Global Compact for Migration”. It is beyond me how this legally non-binding agreement about how countries can better cooperate in dealing with a quintessentially transnational problem has become so controversial. Some 15 countries oppose the compact, including the US, Israel, Australia, Austria and Hungary. In Belgium yesterday, the Flemish nationalists even walked out of the governing coalition to protest the compact; prime minister Charles Michel will now keep going in a minority government, and is joining Merkel in Marrakesh today.

All the pact aims to do is to restore some order to migration, by fighting human trafficking, easing the deportation of illegal migrants to their home countries, and similar measures. “Not a single additional migrant will arrive in Germany as a result of this pact,” Gerd Müller, Merkel’s development minister, told Handelsblatt. So really, it’s time to quit the hysterics.

Trainspotting

The last time people were really excited about somebody who “made the trains run on time”, that person turned out to be Benito Mussolini. Perhaps that’s why I’ve always been ready to tolerate a certain degree of snafu in public transport – it seemed better than the alternative. And modern Germany, as though trying to prove how un-fascist it has become, is actually a place where the trains run very late and haphazardly, if at all.

And yet. This morning, like countless others stuck in Germany’s public transport system, I came close to losing my sense of humor. All over Germany, the unions representing workers for the Bahn, the train company, made their members strike. Employers had offered them higher pay, but the unions wanted even more. That’s why people like me had to evade the S-Bahn service, which is in the Bahn’s domain, and take Berlin’s underground/subway instead. At one point I felt a large woman’s furry hood in my face, another woman’s stroller in my kneecaps from behind, and the moist mist of a sneezing man irrigating my neck and ear. And then I was blocked from exiting at my stop.

